Summit County area calendar of events

The Suburbanite

April 10

• The Lions Club of Lakemore and Springfield is selling tickets for a spaghetti dinner fundraiser to help a local grandmother who is raising her five grandchildren. The club is supporting this family who has a need for medical expenses and other expenses. Tickets are presale for $10 each. It is a drive thru dinner pickup at Lakemore United Methodist Church. Call the church in advance to purchase tickets and so supplies can be purchased at 330-733-6531.

• From 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Green Branch Library, pick up a cardboard bird feeder and clothespin bird craft kit from the library and join Miss Brandie virtually to create your masterpiece. Register to receive a Zoom link online at akronlibrary.org/event/4949412 or call 330-896-9074.

• For families with children ages 2 to 6 can enjoy a virtual story time about spring from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Zoom meeting ID: 892 1978 2226. For information, call 330-865-8065.

• At 8 p.m., The University Steel Drum Band will be joined by guest percussionist Kevin Lewis. The concert will also feature the Miller South Steel Band. The recital is free and open to the public at www.uakron.edu/music. For more information contact concerts@uakron.edu or 330-972-830 or go to www.uasteelband.com.

April 11

• A Woof walk will be held at Stan Hywet 10 a.m. to dusk. Enjoy the gardens and grounds with your favorite canine. Purchase tickets online at www.stanhywet.org or purchase when you arrive. Members and their dogs are free. Stan Hywet is at 714 N. Portage Path.

April 12

• Uncover the mystery at the Akron Zoo. In the weeks leading up to the opening of Lehner Family Foundation Wild Asia on May 29, visit the zoo and complete an activity on select days for a chance to win a Wild Asia private tour and exclusive experience. Activities will vary and include a red panda scavenger hunt, animal trivia, name the newborn and animal geography. The prize includes a private tour and an exclusive experience in Wild Asia for up to four people. Age restrictions may apply. Winners will be contacted following event and will have 72 hours to claim prize. Prize may be redeemed June 15 to Dec. 30, 2021. Tickets may be purchased online only and will be timed entrance to avoid overcrowding. Visit www.akronzoo.org.

• Get some exercise and social distance by joining the Gamma lota Sigms “Risky Run” Virtual 5K between April 12 and April 18. Register for the virtual run at www.riskyrun.com. Run, walk the 5K at your convenience any throughout the week. Walk on your treadmill, around your house or in your neighborhood.

April 13

• The Springfield Township Women’s Club will hold its first meeting in a year at 7 p.m. There will be no program or refreshments served. The meeting will be held at the Senior Community Center on Canfield Road.

• From 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., bring the family out for some exercise and fun exploration with a self-guided story trail based on the book "Flower Garden." Available on Overlook Trail from April 13 through April 18. For information, call 330-865-8065. The trail is at Cascade Valley Metro Park/Overlook Trail, 354 Sackett Ave.

April 14

• From 10 to 11 a.m. or 1 to 2 p.m., join Summit Metro Park’s interpretive artist for an entertaining virtual lesson in nature drawing. A Zoom invitation will be emailed to participants after registering. Registration is required. For information, call 330-865-8065.

• The second part of the Public Health Series will be hosted by REAL TALK and the Akron NAACP at 7 p.m. both evenings. RACISM is a Public Health Crisis: Impacts on Health, Healthcare Access, and Quality of Care will be moderated by Rick Jackson and Marlene Harris-Taylor. For more Information, visit www.RealTalkLWV.org.

• From 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., join a Metro Park’s naturalist online to learn how to identify spring-flowering ephemerals you may see this time of year, as well as hotspots within the parks for the best views of these beauties. Zoom meeting ID: 895 5922 2474. For information, call 330-865-8065.

April 15

• From 6 to 7 p.m., build a unique habitat, manage stormwater and do something good for our planet. Join a master rain-gardener naturalist to build upon knowledge from our Rain Gardens 101 program and transform your planned garden into a reality. Zoom meeting ID: 830 2981 1284. For information, call 330-865-8065.

April 16

• From 6 to 7:30 p.m., discover the wildflowers that are popping up in the park. A naturalist will show you these beautiful gems along the trail and share interesting tidbits about the plants. You must wear a mask and be prepared to maintain social distance from others. Advance registration is required. For information, call 330-865-8065.