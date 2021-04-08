Stark County area calendar of events

The Suburbanite

FYI

The Little Art Gallery of the North Canton Public Library has released the call for entries for the 78th Annual May Show. The call is open to any artist at least 16 years of age living or working in Stark County. All works submitted must be original, recent (within the past three years) and not previously exhibited in a Little Art Gallery show. With an entry deadline of April 14, all media will be accepted. The 2021 May Show opens May 1 and will be on display in the gallery through May 29. The Friends of the Little Art Gallery will sponsor awards for Best in Show ($500), Second Place ($400), Third Place ($300) and People’s Choice ($100). Paper entry forms are available in the gallery or may be printed from the Library’s website at ncantonlibrary.org. The 2021 entry fee is $15 per piece submitted, with a limit or two submissions per artist. Submissions will be accepted by email to gallery@northcantonlibrary.org only (with payments and forms delivered to or mailed to the Library). Questions about entries should be directed to gallery curator, Elizabeth Blakemore, at gallery@northcantonlibrary.org.

April 9

• At 4:30 p.m. and via Zoom, the Massillon Public Library Children’s Department will host a book talk about Rick Riordan’s "The Hidden Oracle" (The Trials of Apollo Book #1). This program is in conjunction with the 2021 Big Read. The book talk is open to children in Grades 3 and up and will also include a craft. Register online at www.massillonlibrary.org. Then visit the Children’s Department to pick up your packet of supplies for the craft. Registration is required and closes at 11:59 p.m. April 7. To register or for more information, visit www.massillonlibrary.org or call the 330-832-9831, ext. 317.

• The Hoover-Price Planetarium at the McKinley Presidential Library & Museum will be offering limited-capacity planetarium shows April 9 and April 10. Cosmic Kids will be offered for ages 3 and up at 11 and 11:30 and a.m. The show includes a look at the constellations and planets, a light show, and music. The Universe at Large will be offered for ages 7 and up at 2 and 3 p.m. The show includes monthly highlights, the latest astronomical news, and a night sky tour. Planetarium shows are included with paid admission to the Museum. All shows are provided on a first come, first served basis. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.

April 10

• At noon, get outside and enjoy exploring and connecting with nature during Cool Adventures at Beech Creek Gardens, 11929 Beech St. NE, Alliance. Engage with nature through several fun and educational activities, like building a whimsical tree slice tower and other interactive exhibits. Enjoy the fresh winter air as you search for scavenger hunt clues on the woodland trails and have fun playing on the 2-acre nature playground (weather permitting). Roast marshmallows and enjoy complimentary hot cocoa at a warm outdoor fire. Saturdays and Sundays from 12 to 4 p.m. General admission is $6 per person. Purchase tickets upon arrival at the event at the Visitor Center. Beech Creek members and children ages 2 and younger receive free admission. For more information, visit beechcreekgardens.org or call 330-829-7050.

April 13

• At 6 p.m. via Zoom, the Massillon Public Library will host a book discussion of the 2021 Big Read book selection of "Circe" by Madeline Miller. Registration is required by 11:59 p.m. on April 11. A Zoom invitation will be emailed to registered participants on the day of the program. To register for this free program or for more information, visit www. massillonlibrary.org.

• From 4:30 to 5 p.m. via Zoom, the Massillon Public Library Children’s Department will host “Virtual Kids Create!” In this recurring online series, Children’s Programmers will show you how to create crafts and other fun projects on the second Tuesday of each month. April’s topic is “Sunflower Bird Feeder.” Register online at www.massillonlibrary.org, then come into the Children’s Department to pick up your packet of supplies. The only supply you need to provide is a Phillips screwdriver. The program is free and for children and families grades K through 6. Registration is required and ends April 11 at 11:59 p.m. Contact childrensevents@massillonlibrary.org or 330-832-9831, ext. 317, for more information.