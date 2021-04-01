Suburbanite area calendar of events

The Suburbanite

FYI

• Coventry High School class of 1971 is holding its 50th reunion October 9 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Picks at PLX (530 Portage Lakes Drive). Heavy hors d’oeuvres and cash bar. The cost is $45 and the committee would appreciate your help to locate other fellow Comets. Contact Karen Rose at garpapa8590@gmail.com.

• The City of Green’s Drug Task Force is launching a scholarship for college or other continuing education for a Green Local School student impacted by drug or alcohol abuse. The Drug Task Force is seeking donations to the scholarship funds and plans to award a 2021 Green High School graduate the first scholarship award. Individuals and organizations interested in donating to the Green Drug Task Force Scholarship Fund may send checks to the Green Schools Foundation, PO Box 104, Green, Ohio 44232. Checks should be made out to the Green Schools Foundation (include Drug Task Force Scholarship in memo line). Green High School seniors interested in applying for the $1,000 scholarship may apply online at www.cityofgreen.org/DrugTaskForce. Application deadline is April 30. For more information about donating to the scholarship fund or applying, contact 330-896-6602 or communications@cityofgreen.org.

• Summit Metro Parks staff will host several in-person pick-up dates for spree and Centennial Tour finishers to collect rewards while respecting COVID-19 guidelines. Park visitors who completed the 2020 Fall Hiking Spree, this season’s Spree for All or the Centennial Tour may visit any of these locations from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the following dates:

F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, 1828 Smith Road, each Tuesday and Friday in April; Saturdays April 10 and April 24; each Tuesday in May; Fridays May 14, 21 and 28; May 8 and 16.

Summit Lake Nature Center, 411 Ira Ave., May 2 and 29

All sessions will be held outdoors. In the event of inclement weather, sessions at Summit Lake Nature Center will be canceled, and sessions at F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm will be moved into the visitors Center foyer. Call 330-865-8060 for weather updates. Masks are required for ages 10 and over for indoor sessions and requested for outdoors. Email nrcsrs@summitmetroparks.org or visit summitmetroparks.org.

April 3

• Form 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., join in the Green Branch Library Drop-In event: Eye Spy Easter Eggs. Receive a small prized when you find a hidden Easter egg. One prize per customer. It is held in the children’s area of the library. The branch is at 4046 Massillon Road.

• Uncover the mystery at the Akron Zoo. In the weeks leading up to the opening of Lehner Family Foundation Wild Asia on May 29, visit the zoo and complete an activity on select days for a chance to win a Wild Asia private tour and exclusive experience. Activities will vary and include a red panda scavenger hunt, animal trivia, name the newborn and animal geography. The prize includes a private tour and an exclusive experience in Wild Asia for up to four people. Age restrictions may apply. Winners will be contacted following event and will have 72 hours to claim prize. Tickets may be purchased online only and will be timed entrance to avoid overcrowding. Visit www.akronzoo.org.

April 5

• Take your pet’s photo and tag the Portage Lakes Instagram page using the hashtag #portagelakesbranch or e-mail your pic to portagelakes@akronlibrary.org to enter the pet photo fun. Participants will be entered into a drawing and one will be randomly selected to win a $10 gift card to a pet store. For all age groups. The event runs through April 12. For more information, call 330-644-7050 or visit the library website.

• Hop Around the Hollow will be held from 2 to 2:45 p.m. at Quail Hollow Park Nature Center, 13480 Congress Lake Ave. Join in to hop around the park. A short hike that is family friendly then sit in the grass and read a book. This in person program will follow COVID safety guidelines, wearing a mask and social distancing. For more information and to register for the program, visit www.starkparks.com.

• The History of the Cleveland Indians and Chief Wahoo will be presented virtually through Zoom from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. as part of the Green Branch Library programs. Learn how the Indians got their name, the home fields of the Indians since 1901, the Indian’s logo throughout their history, and origins of the name Chief Wahoo. Register for a Zoom link at akronlibrary.org or call 330-896-9074.

April 6

• Teens meet other teens and support and share in the writing experience during Teen Writers Club at the Green Branch Library. The program is from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. via Zoom. Register to receive a Zoom link at www.akronlibrary.org or call 330-896-9074.

April 7

• The Green Branch Library is presenting What Happens After the Paychecks Stop? A retirement income primer seminar. The Zoom event is from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The program will be presented by Josh Kaluzne from Edwards Jones Investments. Examine how to budget for retirement expenses, potential sources of retirement income, and potential risks. Register at akronlibrary.org or call 330-896-9074.

• Summit Master Gardeners are offering the latest on new the latest on plants, growing methods and other gardening topics. The program is offered via Zoom and is New and Noteworthy (and Low Maintenance) Annuals. It will be held at 6:30 p.m. with Pam Bennett, Ohio State University Extension educator. She will share results from the extensive trials of new and annual plants in the Clark County trial gardens. The program is free. To register, visit summitmastergardeners.org.

• A two-part Public Health Series will be hosted by REAL TALK and the Akron NAACP at 7 p.m. April 7 and April 14. Racism is a Public Health Crisis: Impacts on Health, Healthcare Access, and Quality of Care will be moderated by Rick Jackson and Marlene Harris-Taylor. For more Event Information, visit www.RealTalkLWV.org.

April 10

• The Lions Club of Lakemore and Springfield is selling tickets for a spaghetti dinner fundraiser to help a local grandmother who is raising her five grandchildren. The club is supporting this family who has a need for medical expenses and other expenses. Tickets are presale for $10 each. It is a drive thru dinner pickup at Lakemore United Methodist Church. Call the church in advance to purchase tickets and so supplies can be purchased at 330-733-6531.

April 13

• The Springfield Township Women’s Club will hold its first meeting in a year at 7 p.m. There will be no program or refreshments served. The meeting will be held at the Senior Community Center on Canfield Road.