Stark County area calendar of events

The Suburbanite

FYI

• While supplies last, teens in Grades 7 through 12 are invited to stop by the Reference Desk at the Massillon Public Library to pick up a Teen Take and Make craft. Stop by and get the supplies to make an Among Us keychain. One per person. For more information, contact Susan Baker at bakersu@massillonlibrary.org, or 330-832-9831, ext. 321.

April 3

• The Hoover-Price Planetarium at the McKinley Presidential Library & Museum will be offering limited-capacity planetarium shows. Cosmic Kids will be offered for ages 3 and up at 11 and 11:30 and a.m. April 3, April 6 and April 9. This show includes a look at the constellations and planets, a light show, and music. The Universe at Large will be offered for ages 7 and up at 2 and 3 p.m. The show includes monthly highlights, the latest astronomical news, and a night sky tour. Planetarium shows are included with paid admission to the Museum. All shows are provided on a first come, first served basis.

• April showers bring May flowers, and Stark Parks is on the hunt for rainbows. Come learn about rainbows and learn how to make your own at Sippo Lake Gazebo, 5300 Tyner Ave. NW, from 10 to 11 a.m.. This program is STEAM orientated and suitable for children 10 and older. The program will be held outside. COVID safety guidelines, wearing a mask and social distancing, will be followed. For more information, go to www.starkparks.com.

April 5

• At 5 p.m. via Zoom, the Young Adult Department of the Massillon Public Library will host a book discussion just for teens about the 2021 Big Read book selection of "Circe" by Madeline Miller. Pick up a free copy of the book at the library. This free program is open to teens in Grades 7 through 12 but registration is required. For more information or to register for this program, contact Susan Baker at bakersu@massillonlibrary.org, or 330-832-9831, ext. 321.

• Hop Around the Hollow will be held from 2 to 2:45 p.m. at Quail Hollow Park Nature Center, 13480 Congress Lake Ave. A short hike that is family friendly then sit in the grass and read a book. This in-person program will follow COVID safety guidelines, wearing a mask and social distancing. For more information and to register for the program, visit www.starkparks.com.

April 6

• From 6 to 7 p.m., join the Massillon Public Library with a Zoom presentation on Herbal Medicine and Remedies with speaker Elizabeth Rickard. The main character of "Circe" by Madeline Miller, the 2021 Big Read book selection, is an immortal sorcerer who uses plants and herbs to protect herself and others from harm. Learn from a medical professional how you can do the same. Registration is required for the program and closes at 11:59 p.m. on April 4. For more information, contact Sherie Brown at 330-832-9831, ext. 314, or visit www.massillonlibrary.org.

April 9

• At 4:30 p.m. via Zoom, the Massillon Public Library Children’s Department will host a book talk about Rick Riordan’s "The Hidden Oracle" (The Trials of Apollo Book #1). This program is in conjunction with the 2021 Big Read. This book talk is open to children in Grades 3 and up and will also include a craft. Register online at www.massillonlibrary.org. Then visit the Children’s Department to pick up your packet of supplies for the craft. Registration is required and closes at 11:59 p.m. April 7. To register or for more information, visit www.massillonlibrary.org, or call the 330-832-9831, ext. 317.