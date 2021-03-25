Summit County area calendar of events

The Suburbanite

March 26

• Tune in for a Metro Parks program virtual Night Creatures from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Listen to some of the crazy creatures we will begin to hear in the spring. Zoom meeting ID: 835 7416 9416. For information, call 330-865-8065.

March 27

• The Buckeye Alpaca Mart will be held at the Summit County Fairgrounds, 229 E. Howe Road, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 27 and March 28. Vendors will be in the Virginia O’Casek Hall and alpacas will be on display outside of the banquet hall. Shop at the vendors, meet and feed the friendly alpacas and learn from the 4H families all about the alpacas. Free admission and parking.

March 28

• Spring Stinks according to the Metro Parks program on skunks and skunk cabbage held from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Goodyear Heights Metro Park/Pioneer area, 550 Frazier Ave. Join a naturalist to discover the wonderful, smelly world of skunks and skunk cabbage. Advanced registration is required. For information, call 330-865-8065.

March 29

• From 12:30 to 1 p.m., March 29 and March 31, get fit while you sit. Enjoy an online exercise session with a certified BalloFlex instructor. BalloFlex is a seated workout that incorporates the elements of dance and fitness together in a safe, low impact and fun system. It is designed for all ages and abilities. Zoom meeting ID: 896 1827 5640. For information, call 330-865-8065.

March 31

• From 6 to 7 p.m., join Metro Parks for a Summit Lake Waterfowl program. Learn about some of the birds that call Summit Lake home. They will discuss birding tips and will share good birding spots along the Loop Trail and Towpath Trail. Zoom Meeting ID: 893 3483 1187. For information, call 330-865-8065.

April 1

• Join an online Fools for Nature program with the Metro Parks from 6 to 7 p.m. Learn about some of the daring, sometimes foolish adventures naturalists had during the age of discovery. Join in Zoom meeting ID: 829 4316 6578.

• The City of Green is accepting reservations for pavilions as the city plans for reopening of city parks. The pavilions can be reserved for May 1 through Aug. 31. Green will continue to monitor health restrictions and will continue to update policies. Reservations may be made online at www.cityofgreen.org/register or by calling the Parks Division at 330-896-6621. The city will also take reservations for June 1 through Aug. 31 for the John Torok Senior Center. The reservations will be tentative until the health restrictions permitting the number of people to gather indoors are lifted. We expect restrictions will be lifted soon to begin accepting reservations for the remainder of the year. Reservations may be made online at www.cityofgreen.org/register or by calling our Parks Division at 330-896-6621.

• Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens opens for the season with an exhibit theme of Restoration: If this hall could talk. It is a celebration of the extensive restoration projects completed throughout the estate since 2015. The year also includes a new outdoor tour, a new performing arts series, and a full schedule of public programs and special events. New for guests is the Outdoor History Tour, a guided experience in the gardens and grounds. This tour shares information about the domestic staff who lived at Stan Hywet and operated the estate, the builders of Stan Hywet Hall, the state-of-the-art exterior technology during that time, the service buildings, and the Seiberling farms. It is a companion to the Nooks & Crannies Tour that is expected to return to the schedule with other guided tours in June. More details on all exhibits, events and hours are available at stanhywet.org. Stan Hywet is at 714 N. Portage Path.