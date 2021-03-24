Stark County area calendar of events

The Suburbanite

March 27

• The Hoover-Price Planetarium at the McKinley Presidential Library & Museum will be offering limited-capacity planetarium shows March 27, March 30, April 1 and April 3. Cosmic Kids will be offered for ages 3 and up at 11 and 11:30 a.m. This show includes a look at the constellations and planets, a light show, and music. The Universe at Large will be offered for ages 7 and up at 2 and 3 p.m. This show includes monthly highlights, the latest astronomical news, and a night sky tour. Planetarium shows are included with paid admission to the Museum. All shows are provided on a first come, first served basis. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.

• A Stark Parks Kids program, Spring Scientists, for ages 3 to 5 will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Participants will meet outside at the shelter in the lower parking lot at the Exploration Gateway. There will be an individual craft, meet a creature and a scavenger hunt. For more information, go to www.starkparks.com.

March 30

• From 6 to 6:30 p.m., people of any age can enjoy this Stark Parks Zoom Wildlife Program: Where the Wild Things Are. The program gives viewers a behind the scenes of this month’s highlighted patients and releases. Visit starkpark.com for a program link.