Summit County area calendar of events

The Suburbanite

March 19

• Explore downtown Akron March 19 and March using the ChooseChase app on your phone for a St. Partrick’s Week Scavenger Hunt. Download the app tap the search icon and enter the name of your game, or game code. St. Patrick’s Week scavenger hunt code 97VJ6. You will be presented with the missions you or your team are attempting to complete. Answer all the questions correctly to complete the game and within 24 hours you will receive an email with your prize coupon. Prizes can be redeemed until April 30. Questions? Contact Downtown Akron Partnership at info@downtownakron.com or 330-374-7676.

March 20

• From 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., enjoy time at Akron Fossils Science Center, 2080 S. Cleveland-Massillon Road, for Super Science Saturday, a monthly, all day event filled with hands-on science activities exploring the month's theme. Cost is $15 per person and $8 for members. Activities are for children in grades K through 6. Kids may be dropped off with a packed lunch. Parents are welcome to stay and observe. Register at visit akronfossils.org/super-science-Saturday.

• From noon to 1 p.m., join in teen nature drawing. Teens ages 13 to 17 can join Metro Parks interpretive artist for a virtual lesson in nature drawing. Paper, pencils, and a computer are required. A Zoom invitation will be emailed to participants after registering. For information, call 330-865-8065.

• From 1 to 2 p.m., join a virtual Duck, Duck, Goose Waterfowl ID with a Metro Parks naturalist online. Learn how to identify some of the most common resident and migratory waterfowl spotted with the parks. Zoom meeting ID: 820 8211 2626. For information, call 330-865-8065.

• From 6 to 7:30 p.m., celebrate the first day of spring by enjoying a self-guided hike along Meadow Trail. Chat with park naturalists before you begin for additional information to guide your way. For information, call 330-865-8065. The park is located at 1088 North Ave., Tallmadge Meadows Area.

March 21

• Beginning at 9 a.m., Hale Farm and Village, 2686 Oak Hill Road, Bath Twp., is hosting Maple Sugar Days 2021. Guest are invited into the sugar bush to experience the history of the maple syrup making process. The 19th century village is open to experience outdoor demonstrations including tree tapping, oxen talk, a sugaring camp, and the process of boiling sap into syrup. Admission for breakfast and all activities is $17 for adults, $11 for children 3 to 12 years of age, and $7 for pancake breakfast only tickets. Reservations are required and a limited number will be sold for admission each hour. Face coverings, social distancing, and timed presale admission is required.

• From noon to 1 p.m., and 2 to 3 p.m., join the Metro Parks interpretive artist for this virtual lesson in nature drawing for kids ages 6 to 12. Paper, pencils, and a computer are required. A Zoom invitation will be emailed to participants after registering. For information, call 330-865-8065.

March 22

• From 12:30 to 1 p.m. March 22 and March 25, get fit while you sit with an exercise session with a certified BalloFlex instructor. It is designed for all ages and abilities. Zoom meeting ID: 845 6791 8274. For information, call 330-865-8065.

• From 6 to 7 p.m., participate in Nature Realm Mystery Pictures be prepared for some history fun and nostalgia. The Metro Parks will provide images and clues that will help you guess the identity of pictures both current and historic, related to F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm. Zoom meeting ID: 859 0600 9585. For information, call 330-865-8065.

March 23

• From 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., enjoy a self-guided centennial history trail at F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, 1828 Smith Road. Enjoy some fresh air and a look back at the history of F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm through pictures placed along paved trails near the visitor’s center. This program is available March 23 through March 28. For information, call 330-865-8065.

• From 6 to 6:30 p.m., Children ages 3 to 6 will dabble and dive into the wonderful, and sometimes noisy, world of waterfowl. Be ready to move around and have some puddle-fun. The Zoom meeting ID: 865 0391 7030. For information, call 330-865-8065.

March 24

• Do you miss visiting the birds at the Nature Realm bird window? Metro Parks will help you visit the window virtually from 11 a.m. to noon. A naturalist will identify birds that show up to enjoy some seed and will share some interesting tidbits about the feathered friends we see. Zoom meeting ID: 833 5734 7011 For information, call 330-865-8065.