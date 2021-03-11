Summit County area calendar of events

The Suburbanite

FYI

• The city of Green’s Drug Task Force is launching a scholarship for college or other continuing education for a Green Local School student impacted by drug or alcohol abuse. The Drug Task Force is currently seeking donations to the scholarship funds and plans to award a 2021 Green High School graduate the first scholarship award. Individuals and organizations interested in donating to the Green Drug Task Force Scholarship Fund may send checks to the Green Schools Foundation, PO Box 104, Green, Ohio 44232. Checks should be made out to the Green Schools Foundation (include Drug Task Force Scholarship in memo line). Green High School seniors interested in applying for the $1,000 scholarship may apply online at www.cityofgreen.org/DrugTaskForce. Application deadline is April 30. For more information about donating to the scholarship fund or applying, contact 330-896-6602 or communications@cityofgreen.org.

March 12

• The University of Akron Horn Studio is hosting a virtual recital at 7:30 p.m. Join in for an existing evening of solo performances in horn standards from Danzi and Mozart, as well as more contemporary works by Gliere, Bissill and Dante Yenque. This recital is free and open to the public. Go to www.uakron.edu/music to access the event link. For more information, contact concerts@uakron.edu or 330-972-8301.

March 13

• The Crafty Mart Open House, 526 S. Main St., Akron, takes place from 11a.m. to 2 p.m. Visitors can take a tour of Bounce Innovation Hub's first floor generator space, shop or swap at the Crafty Supply Closet, spend some time in the Maker Workshop with a make-and-take craft, and even walk through the Carbon Black area while imagining an updated marketplace/gallery space. We will launch our KickStarter on this day to make it all happen. For more information, call 330-524-2872.

• A Zoom program about using Family Search in your genealogy will be held with the Akron Public Library at 10:30 a.m. You will receive an e-mail with the participation link one day before the program. If you are unable to attend or do not have an e-mail address, contact the Special Collections Division by phone at 330.643.9030 or by e-mail at speccollections@akronlibrary.org.

• At noon, join in the family fun and enjoy exploring and connecting with nature during Cool Adventures at Beech Creek Gardens, 11929 Beech St. NE, Alliance. Engage with nature through several fun and educational activities and enjoy the fresh winter air as you search for scavenger hunt clues on the woodland trails and have fun playing on the 2-acre nature playground (weather permitting). Roast marshmallows and enjoy complimentary hot cocoa at a warm outdoor fire. See lots of cool critters up close inside the Amazing Garden Plant Science Center. For more information, visit beechcreekgardens.org or call 330-829-7050.

• Beginning at 9 a.m., March 13 and March 14, Hale Farm and Village, 2686 Oak Hill Road, is hosting Maple Sugar Days 2021. Guest are invited into the sugar bush to experience the history of the maple syrup making process. Historic crafts and trades are also demonstrated throughout the day. A hearty pancake breakfast including pancakes, sausage links, fruit, coffee, juice, and milk will be available to eat on-site or can be taken for carry-out. Admission for breakfast and all activities is $17 for adults, $11 for children 3 to 12 years of age, and $7 for pancake breakfast only tickets (breakfast is served until 3 pm). Museum only rates are available. Reservations are required and a limited number will be sold for admission each hour. Face coverings, social distancing, and timed presale admission is required.

March 15

• At 6:30 p.m., join the virtual St. Patrick's Day celebration with actor Jim Knight as he shares historical details on the actual Bishop Patrick and his time in Ireland, and how the legends grew about him. Register for a Zoom link. A great program to get in the spirit of March. This program will be presented on Zoom. You will receive an e-mail with the participation weblink 7 days before the program. Please contact the Library if you are unable to attend. If you do not have an e-mail address, please contact the Green Branch Library at 330-896-9074 to learn how to participate by phone.

March 17

• Join the Green Branch Library for a virtual Green Tea Party for adults at 11:30 a.m. Wear green, drink tea, share recipes, talk about a book you have read with a green cover, anything green. Register to receive a Zoom link. You will receive an e-mail with the participation weblink two days before the program. Please contact the Library if you are unable to attend. If you do not have an e-mail address, please contact Green Library at 330-896-9074 to learn how to participate by phone.

• Its Women’s History Month and the Green Branch Library is hosting a virtual Bad Babes of Akron program at 6:30 p.m. Take a virtual drive around Akron to learn about notorious bad babes. Register to receive a Zoom link. Presented by Janet Wilcox from the Summit County Historical Society. If someone else is interested in attending, have him or her contact the library to register. If you do not have an email address, contact 330-896-9074 to learn about how to participate in this program via phone.