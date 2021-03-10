Stark County area calendar of events

The Suburbanite

FYI

• During the month of March, the Massillon Public Library's Children’s Department will host Kids' Online “Chose Your Own Ending” Stories. Choose which path to take next as you follow this online adventure story. For more information about the program, visit www.massillonlibrary.org, contact Diane Brant at 330-832-9831, ext. 317, or email brantdi@massillonlibrary.org.

• Through March 21, "My Community: Through the Eyes of the 21st-Century African American Child" is open in the Massillon Museum's Fred F. Silk Community Room. The photography exhibition by fifth- to eighth-grade students. Exhibitions may be visited from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday. The museum is at 121 Lincoln Way E. in downtown Massillon. Free parking is available on adjacent streets and in nearby city lots. For more information, call 330-833-4061 or visit massillonmuseum.org.

March 13

• At 10 a.m., join the Massillon Public Library from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for St. Patrick’s Day Clover Hunt. Stop by the library and read your way through the StoryWalk located outside the building along Lincoln Way East. Then, continue your walk downtown to find clovers hidden in the windows of downtown Massillon businesses that are partnering with MPL and the United Way of Greater Stark County for this special event. Once you find a clover, follow the instructions. Find them all and you can enter a drawing to win a reading gift basket perfect for Kindergarteners. For more information, contact the library at 330-832-9831.

• At noon, join in the family fun and get outside and enjoy exploring and connecting with nature during Cool Adventures at Beech Creek Gardens, 11929 Beech St. NE, Alliance. Enjoy the fresh winter air as you search for scavenger hunt clues on the woodland trails and have fun playing on the 2-acre nature playground (weather permitting). Roast marshmallows and enjoy complimentary hot cocoa at a warm outdoor fire. See lots of cool critters up close inside the Amazing Garden Plant Science Center. For more information, visit beechcreekgardens.org or call 330-829-7050.

March 16

• Join the Massillon Public Library from 6 to 7 p.m. March 17 via Zoom for Craft a Resume with Google Docs. Learn to format the resume with eye-catching headings and bulleted lists, share the document with others and more. Registration is required by March 16. For more information, contact 330-832-9831, ext. 344, or online at www.massillonlibrary.org.

March 17

• At 11 a.m., join in the Bookmarked Adventures. The storyteller will present a fun-filled family adventure video featuring fun facts, stories and more. All you have to do is go to the Facebook page. If you can’t join in at 11, you can watch the recorder version anytime on the YouTube page. For information contact the Children’s Department at 330-832-9831, ext. 317.