Summit County area calendar of events

The Suburbanite

FYI

• Coventry High School class of 1971 is holding its 50th reunion from 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 9 at Picks at PLX, 530 Portage Lakes Drive. There will be hors d’oeuvres and cash bar. The cost is $45 and the committee is seeking help to locate other fellow classmates. Contact Karen Rose at garpapa8590@gmail.com.

March 6

• From 3 to 6 p.m. March 6 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 7, this year’s first in-person wedding shopping experience will be held at the Summit County Fairgrounds. Today’s Bride Show hosts 80 wedding businesses. This year’s show will be run as a retail sales experience for all things wedding. All engaged attendees will receive the latest Today's Bride Magazine edition, a free Bride-To-Be sash, exclusive money-saving promos and offers and a few surprises, gifts and giveaways to help couples plan and save for their big day. Parties are limited to four people and there are a limited number of tickets available per hour. Visit www.TodaysBride.com for tickets and guidelines.

• The Medina County Virtual Home and Garden Show will bring in some of the best local businesses specializing in home improvement, landscaping and more to help with your home projects. Visit the representatives, safely, from your home. Talk face-to-face with exhibitors. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 6 and March 7. Visit www.myboothcentral.com to register.

• From 6 to 7 p.m., join Metro Parks for a virtual journey back more than 100 years to 1917 when Summit Beach Park opened on the northeast shore of Summit Lake. Explore the history of these waters and what has changed over a century as we celebrate the centennial anniversary of Summit Metro Parks. Zoom Meeting ID: 875 0069 6467. For information, call 330-865-8065.

March 7

• From 1 to 2 p.m., join Metro Parks online to discover how the Ohio & Erie Canal impacted and influenced the region during its heyday in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Then, learn how an industrial thruway became a recreational pathway and healthy habitat for a variety of plants and animals. Zoom Meeting ID: 825 8634 7324. For information, call 330-865-8065.

March 8

• From noon to 8 p.m., pick up a craft to go at the Springfield-Lakemore Branch Library, 1500 Canton Road. The craft to make a paper landscape. All the needed items to create a a paper landscape are supplied as long as supplies last. This is a school age project.

March 11

• From 10 to 11:30 a.m., discover what funders are looking for in nonprofits seeking grants and how to find potential funders in an introductory course on finding grants. This is a Zoom program through the Akron Public Library. Register to receive a Zoom link by calling 330-643-9020 or by e-mail at bgsdiv@akronlibrary.org.

March 13

• Beginning at 9 a.m., Hale Farm and Village is hosting Maple Sugar Days 2021. Guest are invited into the sugar bush to experience the history of the maple syrup making process. The 19th century village is open to experience outdoor demonstrations including tree tapping, oxen talks, a sugaring camp, and the process of boiling sap into syrup. Historic crafts and trades are also demonstrated throughout the day. A hearty pancake breakfast including pancakes, sausage links, fruit, coffee, juice, and milk will be available to eat on-site or can be taken for carry-out. Admission for breakfast and all activities is $17 for adults, $11 for children 3 to 12 years of age, and $7 for pancake breakfast only tickets (breakfast is served until 3 pm). Museum only rates are available. Reservations are required and a limited number will be sold for admission each hour. Face coverings, social distancing, and timed presale admission is required.