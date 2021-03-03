Stark County area calendar of events

The Suburbanite

FYI

• During the month of March, the Massillon Public Library's Children’s Department will host Kids' Online “Chose Your Own Ending” Stories. Choose which path to take next as you follow this online adventure story. For more information about the program, visit www.massillonlibrary.org, contact Diane Brant at 330-832-9831, ext. 317, or email brantdi@massillonlibrary.org.

• Through March 21, "My Community: Through the Eyes of the 21st-Century African American Child" is open in the Massillon Museum's Fred F. Silk Community Room. The photography exhibition by fifth- to eighth-grade students. Exhibitions may be visited from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday. The museum is at 121 Lincoln Way E. in downtown Massillon. Free parking is available on adjacent streets and in nearby city lots. For more information, call 330-833-4061 or visit massillonmuseum.org.

March 6

• The Medina County Virtual Home and Garden Show will bring in some of the best local businesses specializing in home improvement, landscaping and more to help with your home projects. Visit the representatives, safely, from your home. Talk face-to-face with exhibitors. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 6 and March 7. Visit www.myboothcentral.com to register.

March 7

• Register by March 7 as the Massillon Public Library is hosting “Virtual Kids Create!" The program will be from 4:30 to 5 p.m. March 9 and children programmers will create crafts and other fun projects. The topic is “Pet Portrait Prints.” Register online at www.massillonlibrary.org, then go into the Children’s Department to pick up your packet of supplies. Zoom invitation will be emailed to registered participants on the day of the program. For more information, email childrensevents@massillonlibrary.org or call 330-832-9831, ext. 317.

March 9

• From 6 to 7 p.m., The Massillon Public Library Technology Department will host a live online Zoom class titled “Clean Up Your PC.” from 6 to 7 p.m. March 10. Registration is due by March 9. Learn how to clean up your PC and get the most out of your existing hardware. A Zoom invitation will be emailed to registered participants on the day of the program. For more information about the program, contact 330-832-9831, ext. 344. To register, visit www.massillonlibrary.org.

March 10

• From 3 to 6 p.m. – with 3 to 3:30 p.m. being reserved for at-risk and seniors – visit the North Canton Farmers Market. It is indoors at the market at 1447 N. Main St. inside the former Kmart. The market will feature 40 vendors with a variety of farm products, baked goods and more. The market follows all current mandatory guidelines for COVID.

March 11

• Children ages 7 to 18 are invited to join Stark Parks for a Star Party. Stark Parks will help to identify kid friendly spring constellations suing glow-in-the-dark stars and learn where they are in the night sky. All materials are provided. The program is from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Exploration Gateway Shelter at Sippo Lake Park North. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed. For more information, visit www.starkparks.com.