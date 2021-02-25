Summit County area calendar of events

The Suburbanite

Feb. 26

Join in the popular Arctic Polar putt-putt Feb. 26-28 for 9 holes of fun for all ages. No reservation required hours are 4 to 9 p.m. and cost is $3 per person. Holes are located outside at Lock 3, 200 S. Main St. Lock 3 Igloos are available to rent. Challenge family members and see who can shoot low score on the course. Then warm up in one of the Igloo's and add up those strokes with snacks under the stars.

Feb. 27

Wear orange to the Akron Zoo, 500 Edgewood Ave., and receive free admission for the day. March is National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month and to kick off the month, the Akron Zoo is partnering with Summit County Board of Developmental Disabilities and celebrating people of all abilities. Share your photos of you wearing orange at the zoo on social media using #includeME #akronzooinclusion. Tickets must be reserved online. To avoid overcrowding, tickets are available via time ticketing. Visit www.akronzoo.org for tickets.

• From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the 2021 University of Akron Brass Day will be held virtually on Zoom. Brass Day is open to students entering 9th grade through freshman year of college. The day’s events include the opportunity to perform in solo/ensemble masterclasses, participate in clinic sessions, learn about audition preparation and enjoy performances by Brass Faculty. Registration is free, but required. More information about the event can be found at www.uakron.edu/music/brass/.

• Area students can boost their ACT and SAT scores for college admission and scholarship dollars with just one preparation class from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. online. It will be live and interactive. Participants will be contacted on how to connect to the webinar following registration. The course costs $99. To register or receive more information, call Laura Icardi of ACT Test Preparation at 330-722-7235, or email licardi@ActTestPrep.info.

• From 10 to 10:30 a.m., Feb. 27, join in the program Deer Oh Dear at Quail Hollow Park, 13480 Congress Lake NE. Throughout Native folklore the deer is seen as both a symbol of fertility and love. Join us around a campfire as we explore these living tales of the deer and discover the role of this majestic mammal in the society of today. Visit www.starkparks.com to register.

March 1

• Celebrate all things Ohio from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. join in Ohio Statehood Day’s Drop In Fun at the Portage Lakes Branch Library, 4261 Manchester Road. Stop by the front desk for grab and go crafts, activities, Ohio book display, and a contest. For tweens, teens and grades 3 to 5. For more information, call 330-644-7050.

• At 7 p.m., join in a meeting of the Songwriter Summit. Come to watch, join in on the discussions, and you're more than welcome to share a song you've written. Please email a copy of your lyrics to contact-us@songwritersummit.com so others can follow along. This is a friendly and welcoming group of songwriters that like to share their songs. They might even make a suggestion or two on how they think your song could be even better.

March 2

• Join the Teen Writers Club from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Zoom. Meet with other teens and tweens to support and share in the writing experience. Register to receive a Zoom link. You will receive an e-mail with the participation weblink one day before the program. Contact the Green Branch Library if you are unable to attend. If you do not have an e-mail address contact the library at 330-896-9074 to learn how to participate by phone.

March 3

• From 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., join Summit Metro Parks on Zoom to build a unique habitat, manage stormwater and do something good for our planet. Join a master rain-gardener online to learn why rain gardens matter, how to pick appropriate plants and how to plan a rain garden right in your own yard. Zoom Meeting ID is 864 4077 4854.

• At 5:30 p.m., join Josh Kaluzne from Edward Jones for a seminar on rules of investing. Develop a strategy, choose quality investments, diversify portfolios, and invest for the long term. Register for a Zoom link. You will receive an e-mail with the participation weblink two days before the program. Please contact the Library if you are unable to attend. If you do not have an e-mail address, contact Green Library at 330-896-9074 to learn how to participate by phone.

March 4

• Get fit while you sit by joining virtual Balloflex from 12:30 to 1 p.m. BalloFlex is a seated workout that incorporates the elements of dance and fitness together in a safe, low impact and fun system. It is designed for all ages and abilities, Zoom Meeting ID is 849 6465 8634.