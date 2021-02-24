Stark County area calendar of events

The Suburbanite

FYI

• The Massillon Museum will exhibit artwork by area school children through March 7 with a Celebration in Art. The Aultman Health Foundation Gallery glows with color, imagination, and many more works of art than it usually displays. Art teachers in all schools within and surrounding Massillon have been invited to submit artwork by their students from kindergarten through high school.

• Now through March 21, "My Community: Through the Eyes of the 21st-Century African American Child" is open in the Fred F. Silk Community Room at the Massillon Musuem, 121 Lincoln Way E. The photography exhibition is by fifth- to eighth-grade students. Also on display is "Massillon’s Pro and Semi-Pro Teams, 1890–1926," is on display in the Paul Brown Museum. Exhibitions may be seen from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and from 2 to 5 p.m. Sundays. For more information, call 330-833-4061 or visit massillonmuseum.org.

• During the month of March at www.massillonlibrary.org, the Children’s Department will host Kids Online “Chose Your Own Ending” Stories. Choose which path to take next as you follow this online adventure story. For more information about the program, contact Diane Brant at 330-832-9831, ext. 317, or brantdi@massillonlibrary.org.

Feb. 27

• At 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., join Cosmic Kids at the Hoover-Price Planetarium for constellations, planets, light show and music. The free program is about 15 minutes and for ages 3 and up. Must have a separate planetarium ticket to attend presentation.

• From 10 to 10:30 a.m., Feb. 28, join in the program Deer Oh Dear at Quail Hollow Park, 13480 Congress Lake N.E. Registration must be submitted by Feb. 27. Throughout Native folklore the deer is seen as both a symbol of fertility and love. Join us around a campfire as we explore these living tales of the deer and discover the role of this majestic mammal in the society of today. Visit www.starkparks.com to register.

March 1

• Beginning March 1 and running throughout the month, the Massillon Public Library will be one of several distribution sites for free vegetable and flower seeds from the StarkFresh Seed Library. Seed packets, donated by Marc’s Grocery Stores and the Canton City Public Health Department, will be available in the Reference Department during regular business hours. For more information or for other seed distribution sites, visit www.starkfresh.org. For more information about seed distribution, contact Jessica Watkins at watkinje@massillonlibrary.org or 330-832-9831, ext. 307.

• The North Canton Lions Club will hold a Spring Craft Show on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. March 6 at North Canton Hoover High School. The cost is $50 for a 10 x 5-foot space. There is an additional cost of $5 if electric is needed. Contact Bill Humphrey at 3304-97-1694 or bhumphrey5@att.net for more information. Sign ups are due by March 1.

March 2

• Join in this Zoom virtual wildlife program from 6 to 6:30 p.m. with Stark Parks. See Hiccup and Toothless, the ambassador big brown bats as you explore the stats and see what adaptations make bats true champions in the animal kingdom. Visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88517231466?pwd=eFRnYUpuME5OTFgxN0NHZS9KbmNRUT09 to join in.

March 3

At 6 p.m., via Zoom, the Massillon Public Library will host a book discussion about the 2021 One Book, One Community book selection of "I’m Proud of You: My Friendship with Fred Rogers" by Tim Madigan. Registration is required by March 1. A Zoom invitation will be emailed to registered participants on the day of the program. To register, visit www.massillonlibrary.org. For more information, contact 330-832-9831, ext. 312.

• From noon to 1 p.m. join a virtual legacy lecture about Florence Harding and the Harding Presidential Site with the National First Ladies’ Library and National Historic Site. Learn about the history of Florence Harding and the Harding Home in a virtual webinar lecture. Harding Presidential Site manager Sherry Hall will share the history of the home and site, focusing specifically on Florence Harding. The home was the site of President Harding's 1920 front porch campaign, which Florence considered the best time of her life. Register for the program at www.firstladies.org.