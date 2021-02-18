Summit County area calendar of events

The Suburbanite

FYI

• The Summit Metro Parks Foundation has released a three-part video series – “Scenes from Summit Metro Parks” – to bring nature to those who may not be able to visit a Metro Park in person. The videos also provide a virtual escape from winter for those who prefer Northeast Ohio’s warmer seasons. Three new videos are on the Summit Metro Parks YouTube channel. Each episode is approximately 30 minutes long and features a compilation of peaceful footage from Deep Lock Quarry Metro Park (Peninsula), F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm (Akron), Cascade Valley Metro Park (Akron), and Munroe Falls Metro Park (Munroe Falls). For information, call 330-867-5511 or visit https://foundation.summitmetroparks.org/.

• Cuyahoga Valley Art Center (CVAC) presents selected works from Mark Giangespero and Beth Lindenberger displayed until March 4. Giangaspero’s figurative works and Lindenberger’s nature inspired ceramics are created with much attention to detail, although very differently. In this exhibition, the artists are exploring the relationships and interconnectedness of previous and current bodies of work from their collections. Visit https://www.cvart.org/exhibits/detailed/ for gallery hours or call 330-928-8092 for information.

Feb. 19

• From 1:30 to 2:20 p.m., join Metro Parks online for a virtual Whodunnit-Tracks and Scat ID. Snow not only means tracks, it also offers an opportunity to become No. 1 at identifying No. 2. Enjoy an interactive presentation with a naturalist about wildlife that stays active during the winter months. Zoom meeting ID: 839 6782 7496. For information, call 330-865-8065.

Feb. 20

• From 10 to 11 a.m., join Metro Parks to enjoy the view from the F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm wildlife window. A naturalist will share information on birds while you enjoy a hot beverage from the comfort of your own home. Zoom meeting ID: 742 857 8939. For information, call 330-865-8065.

• From 11 a.m. to noon, join Metro Parks online to create your own toxin-free and sustainable hair care products. Learn about the history of hair care and discover some eco-friendly recipes to try at home. Zoom meeting ID: 814 3447 8811. For information, call 330-865-8065.

• From noon to 1 p.m., teens can join Metro Parks for Nature Drawing with an interpretive artist. It is a fun, informative lesson in nature drawing. All you need are pencils, paper and a sense of humor. Call 330-865-8065 to find out more information or to register. A Zoom invitation will be emailed to participants after registering. For information, call 330-865-8065.

• From 6 to 7 p.m., families with youngsters are invited to join Metro Parks online and explore the lives of amazing nocturnal feathered friends and enjoy the story Owl Moon. Zoom meeting ID: 812 9165 4780. For information, call 330-865-8065.

• Beginning at 10:30 a.m. and running throughout the day, families can join in the fun of Super Science Saturday at the Akron Fossils and Science Center, 2800 S. Cleveland-Massillon Road, for hands on activities exploring the theme of studying blood. In addition to experiments, crafts, and activities throughout the day, guests receive a complimentary tour. Come all day or just for the activities you want. The cost is $15/person and $8 for members. Preregistration is required to plan for supplies. Visit akronfossils.org/super-science-Saturday to register.

Feb. 21

• From noon to 1 p.m. and 2 to 3 p.m., kids ages 6 to 12 can join the Metro Parks interpretive artist for a fun, informative lesson in nature drawing. All you need are pencils, paper and a sense of humor. Participants will receive a Zoom invite by email. Registration is required. For information, call 330-865-8065.

Feb. 22

• Take a Self-Guided Mindfulness Hike at Goodyear Heights Metro Park/Pioneer Area, 550 Frazier Ave., from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. through Feb. 28. Take some time for yourself to reconnect with nature. Enjoy a self-guided hike along Piney Woods Trail and learn several techniques along the way to become more mindful and present in the moment. For information, call 330-865-8065.

Feb. 23

• Bundle up and bring the family for some exercise and exploration with a self-guided story trail based on the book Owl Moon. Look for it along Cherry Lane Trail at F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, 1828 Smith Road, from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. through Feb. 28. For information, call 330-865-8065.

Feb. 25

• The Autism Society of Greater Akron (ASGA) is offering parents and caregivers of children with autism and other developmental disabilities, self-advocates and professionals who work with the disability population the opportunity to learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine directly from national and local experts. Participants must register to receive the Zoom link and survey results at www.AutismAkron.org/2021-Summit.