Summit County area calendar of events

The Suburbanite

FYI

The Summit Metro Parks Foundation has released a three-part video series – “Scenes from Summit Metro Parks." Each episode is approximately 30 minutes and features a compilation of peaceful footage from Deep Lock Quarry Metro Park (Peninsula), F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm (Akron), Cascade Valley Metro Park (Akron), and Munroe Falls Metro Park (Munroe Falls). For information, call 330-867-5511 or visit www.foundation.summitmetroparks.org/.

Feb. 12

• From 10 to 11 a.m., join Metro Parks for a virtual program For the Love of Birds. Join online to learn some ways you can love on your backyard avian friends. Zoom meeting ID: 874 0291 1353. For information, call 330-865-8065.

Feb. 13

• From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., join the Akron Zoo for a special Valentine event "Owl Be Your Valentine." Visit the animals that are enjoying guest-built Valentine’s Day enrichment and keeper talks and make your own valentine. Parts of this event will be shared on Facebook Live. Tickets must be purchased online. To avoid overcrowding, tickets are available via time ticketing. The time selected for your tickets is the time you must enter the park.

• From 10 to 11 a.m., join the Green Branch Library virtual seminar Leave It, Move It, Roll, Take It. Learn how to handle your 401k. Presented by Josh Kuzune, financial advisor for Edward Jones. The program will be presented on Zoom. Call 330-896-9074 for more information. Register at akronlibrary.libnet.info/event/4803503#branch.

• From 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., join the Metro Parks for a virtual program Ghosts from the North. Discover the secret world of the snowy owl aka the "ghost from the north." Learn how they survive in the sub-zero artic, raise their young, hunt lemmings and occasionally visit Ohio during an "irruption" year. Zoom meeting ID: 884 1082 0570. For information, call 330-865-8065.

• From 2 to 3 p.m., join Metro Parks for a family scavenger hunt. Join online to enjoy an at-home scavenger hunt with your loved ones. Be prepared to creatively work together to collect items from all over your home. Zoom meeting ID: 896 1187 1382. For information, call 330-865-8065.

Feb. 14

• Valentine’s Day is for the Birds will be held online with the Metro Parks from 1 to 2 p.m. Make pinecone feeders to hang outside and learn about some of the winter residents. A list of materials you'll need for this program will be emailed after registration. Zoom meeting ID: 820 3157 6875. For information, call 330-865-8065.

Feb. 15

• Drivers are in demand and Stark State College will host an information night for its CDL program at 5 p.m. at Stark State College Akron, 360 Perkins St. Attendees will receive an overview of the Class A commercial driver’s license program, including instructions for the application and financial aid processes. A CDL permit is not required to start. Reservations are required for the info session, which will have COVID-19 precautions in place, including social distancing and masks. Contact Beth Blackburn at 330-494-6170, ext. 4444, or bblackburn@starkstate.edu. For more information, visit www.starkstate.edu/CDL.

• Get fit while you sit from 12:30 to 1:00 p.m., Feb. 15 and Feb. 18, through virtual Balloflex. It is an online seated workout that incorporates the elements of dance and fitness together in a safe, low impact and fun system. It is designed for all ages and abilities. Zoom meeting ID: 882 0728 5856. For information, call 330-865-8065.

Feb. 17

• Join Metro Parks for a virtual Cocoa with the Birds program from 10 to 11 a.m. A naturalist will share a variety of feeder cams and information on favorite winter visitors as well as some surprises. Zoom meeting ID: 867 0779 7711. For information, call 330-865-8065.

• From 10 to 11 p.m. and 1 to 2 p.m., join Metro Park’s interpretive artist for this informative lesson in nature drawing. Call 330-865-8065 for more information or to register. A Zoom invitation will be emailed to participants after registering. For information, call 330-865-8065.

Feb. 19

• From 1:30 to 2:20 p.m., join Metro Parks online for a virtual Whodunnit-Tracks and Scat ID. Enjoy an interactive presentation with a naturalist about wildlife that stays active during the winter months. Zoom meeting ID: 839 6782 7496. For information, call 330-865-8065.