Stark County area calendar of events

• The Massillon Museum exhibits artwork by area school children. The Aultman Health Foundation Gallery glows with color, imagination, and many more works of art than it usually displays. Art teachers in all schools within and surrounding Massillon have been invited to submit artwork by their students from kindergarten through high school. The 2021 Celebration in Art exhibition is open through March 7, 2021.

• Now through March 21, "My Community: Through the Eyes of the 21st-Century African American Child" is open in Massillon Museum's Fred F. Silk Community Room. Sponsored by the Kent Area Chapter of The Links, the photography exhibition is by students in grades 5 through 8. Also, "Massillon’s Pro and Semi-Pro Teams, 1890–1926," is on display in the Paul Brown Museum within the Massillon Museum. Exhibitions may be seen from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and between 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday. The Massillon Museum, 121 Lincoln Way E., is free. For more information, call 330-833-4061 or visit massillonmuseum.org.

Feb. 12

• February marks the 54th anniversary of the Stark County Park District. Join in from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. to learn more about the history and growth of the park district since those early days, and what Stark Parks has to offer today. This is a zoom program. For more details, visit www.StarkParks.com/programs.

Feb. 18

• Join in Hot Cocoa Science Experiments with the Canal Fulton Library from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. The program is for grades K thru 5. Grab and go bags will be available starting at 2 p.m. on the day of the event. Any extra bags will be available on Friday. These events are while supplies last. For more information, call 330-854-4148.

• From 11 to 11:45 a.m., Feb. 20, via Zoom, the Massillon Public Library invites children and their favorite adults to a Fancy Nancy Tea Party. Join online for tea, a special treat, activities and a reading from the book Bonjour Butterfly. Register online at www.massillonlibrary.org, then come into the Children’s Department to pick up your packet of supplies. This program is free and open to children and their families in Grades Pre-K through 6. Registration is required and ends on Feb. 18. A Zoom invitation will be emailed to registered participants on the day of the program. For more information, contact childrensdept@massillonlibrary.org or 330-832-9831, ext. 317.