Stark County area calendar of events

The Suburbanite

FYI

• From 6 to 9 p.m. every Friday and Saturday night in February, see downtown Canton in a whole new light during Illumination. It is an outdoor visual experience throughout a variety of downtown destinations. Begin at the Cultural Center for the Arts, then continue to the eight illumination locations. Signup for an Illumination Path Passport at explore.visitcanton.com.

• Children in grades K-12 can submit original art and or video works to the Jackson Library. Show in your artwork how you spread kindness throughout your school, neighborhood or community. Visit http://bit.ly/kindness21 to submit original artwork that can be photographed or scanned and submitted. Include student and school information. The submission includes a media release for parent/guardian to complete. For more information visit www.starklibrary.org or call 740-286-4111.

Feb. 5

• Get your Valentine and register for this virtual chocolate tasting event. Register by Feb. 5 at the McKinley Facebook page or at www.mcKinleyMuseum.org. Tickets are $20 per person. A virtual program will be held as you explore how chocolate is made and much more. After the program, will be the chocolate tasting from the comfort of your own home. After registration pick up your chocolate tasting package at Anastasiades, 6656 Wise Ave. NW, Feb. 8 or 9 between 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• From 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., the Canton Museum of Art is launching Project Bloom. Join in as it cultivates a mixed media flower garden that will grow throughout this month-long project. Children and adults are encouraged to participate in the projects that are a part of the project. It includes free art kits, a community are installation at the Canton Museum of Art, a virtual are exhibit, a virtual family day, an in person family day, several free art workshops and more. There are multiple ways to get involved. For more information, visit https://cantonart.org/cmaprojectbloom or call 330-453-7666.

Feb. 6

At 11 a.m., via Zoom, the Massillon Public Library will host “Hello, Neighbor!” in conjunction with the 2021 One Book, One Community program. How can kids be good neighbors during these difficult times? Inspired by Mr. Rogers and his neighborhood, the Children's Programmers will help you create "Helper Neighbor" door hangers, "You've Been Loved!" surprise bags to distribute in your neighborhood, and tie-dye masks to protect neighbors. To participate, contact childrensdept@massillonlibrary.org or 330-832-9831, ext. 317, for the Zoom link. Then, stop by to pick up a supply bag before the program. For more information about the program, contact Diane Brant at 330-832-9831, ext. 317, or email brantdi@massillonlibrary.org.

• Drop by Quail Hollow between 9 a.m. and noon for a chance to find bigfoot in the woods. Registration is required. All COVID-19 guidelines will be practiced/enforced at this program, which will take place at the Pond Parking lot at the park. For more information and registration, visit www.starkparks.com.

Feb. 8

• The Massillon Public Library Children’s Department invites families to come take a walk on the February StoryWalk. Stop by the library anytime between Feb. 8 and Feb. 18 to read "Snowy Valentine" by David Petersen. Begin your walk in the Camille Leslie Memorial Garden on Lincoln Way East and read your way to library’s Second Street Entrance. For more information about the program, contact 330-832-9831, ext. 317, or childrensdept@massillonlibrary.org. No registration required. Patrons are also welcome to email photos of their children on the StoryWalk to childrensdept@massillonlibrary.org for possible posting on our Facebook page.

• The Massillon Public Library will have available a special “Take and Make” craft in conjunction with the 2021 One Book, One Community program. The craft is a Kindness Rock Painting. All supplies are provided (except for the rock) to the first 20 participants. For more information about the program, contact 330-832-9831, ext. 312.

Feb. 9

• From 4:30 to 5 p.m., via Zoom, the Massillon Public Library Children’s Department will host “Virtual Kids Create!” In this recurring online series, children’s programmers create crafts and other fun projects on the second Tuesday of each month. February’s topic is “Hot Chocolate Bombs.” Register online at www.massillonlibrary.org, then go to the Children’s Department to pick up your packet of supplies. Limit of 15 participants. The program is free and open to children and their families in Grades K through 6. A Zoom invitation will be emailed to registered participants on the day of the program. For more information, contact childrensdept@massillonlibrary.org or 330-832-9831, ext. 317.

• At noon, the First Ladies Library will host a virtual film “She Makes Comics." You can watch the film anytime throughout the month with Stark County Library’s Hoopla and join for an interactive discussion through Zoom with Cleveland’s comic book artist and illustrator Sequoia Bostick. The event is in partnership with the library. Visit firstladies.org for registration.

Feb. 11

• Join in the Zoom video program 6 p.m. with Stark Parks to learn about the different species of songbirds. Learn how Ohio’s songbirds find a mate and raise a family. Visit starkparks.com/program/2636 to register and receive a Zoom link.