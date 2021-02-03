Summit County area calendar of events

The Suburbanite

Feb. 6

• Drop by Quail Hollow State Park, 13480 Congress Lake Ave. NE, Hartville, between 9 a.m. and noon for a chance to find bigfoot in the woods. Registration is required. All COVID-19 guidelines will be practiced/enforced at this program. The program will take place at the Pond Parking lot at the park. For more information and registration visit www.starkparks.com.

Feb. 9

• Join in a Zoom demo, Waterless Snow Globe, with Green Branch Library from 7 to 7:20 p.m. The program is for grades 3 to 12. Pick up a craft kit at the front desk and register to receive a Zoom link. The library is at 4046 Massillon Road.

Feb. 11

From 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Children ages 7 to 14 can join the Summit County Metro Parks online to soar, dip and dive into the world of owls, hawks, eagles and falcons as we discover what makes these powerful birds special and masters of the sky. Zoom meeting ID: 886 8914 8429 For information, call 330-865-8065.

Adults can join Summit County Metro Parks from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. for a virtual discussion about owls, hawks, eagles and falcons. Discover what makes these powerful birds unique, learn some identification tips and find out where you can see these birds in our parks. Zoom meeting ID: 834 5870 2777 For information, call 330-865-8065.

Feb. 13

• From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., join the Akron Zoo for a special Valentine event Owl Be Your Valentine. Visit the animals that are enjoying guest-built Valentine’s Day enrichment and keeper talks and make your own valentine. Parts of this event will be shared on Facebook Live! Tickets must be purchased online. To avoid overcrowding, tickets are available via time ticketing. The time selected for your tickets is the time you must enter the park. Akron Zoo members must have tickets to enter the park.