Summit County area calendar of events

The Suburbanite

FYI

• The Summit Metro Parks Foundation has released a three-part video series – “Scenes from Summit Metro Parks” – to bring nature to those who may not be able to visit a Metro Park in person. The videos also provide a virtual escape from winter for those who prefer Northeast Ohio’s warmer seasons. Three new videos are on the Summit Metro Parks YouTube channel and can be viewed by visiting https://bit.ly/ScenesFromSMP. Each episode is approximately 30 minutes long and features a compilation of peaceful footage from Deep Lock Quarry Metro Park (Peninsula), F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm (Akron), Cascade Valley Metro Park (Akron), and Munroe Falls Metro Park (Munroe Falls). For information call 330-867-5511 or visit https://foundation.summitmetroparks.org/.

• From 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., through Jan. 17, join in a self-guided Eye Spy at Munroe Falls Metro Park/Tallmadge Meadows Area, 1088 North Ave. Hit the trail for a nature-themed game of Eye Spy. Begin by downloading or printing this month's Eye Spy list from "Publications & Downloads" page, then enjoy a stroll along Meadow Trail in search of plants, animals, tracks and more. You can also complete your search using a Dec. 21 Instagram post (@summitmetroparks). Bring a camera to document your finds. Available January 8 through 17. For information, call 330-865-8065.

Jan. 15

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Jan. 15 and Jan. 16, beat the winter blues with the Akron Zoo with a zoo-themed activity bingo game Zingo. It is fun for the whole family. Walk through the park and complete activities for a chance to win exciting prizes. New cards and new chances to win each day. Tickets must be purchased online. No tickets will be available at the door. To avoid overcrowding, tickets are available via time ticketing. The time selected for your tickets is the time you must enter the park. Akron Zoo members must have tickets to enter the park. Member tickets are available online at https://www.akronzoo.org/zingo.

Jan. 16

• From 10 to 11 a.m., join the Zoom meeting for coffee with the birds. A naturalist will share information on birds while you enjoy a hot beverage from the comfort of your own home. Zoom meeting ID: 848 1708 9785. For information, call 330-865-8065.

• From 2 to 4 p.m., Play Dungeons and Dragons virtually. For adventurers of all experience levels. Register to receive a Zoom link at www.akronlibrary.org/events or call 330-836-1081. A webcam and microphone may be necessary to participate fully in this interactive event. If you have one or neither of these, your participation may be limited.

• Are you experiencing cabin fever? Drop by Quail Hollow (fire pit) between 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. for a tasty treat then hit the trails for your own hiking adventure. Registration is not required. Note that all COVID-19 guidelines will be practiced/enforced at this program. The program is for all ages. Register online at www.starkparks.

• Join in the fun of Super Science Saturday for the whole family at the Akron Fossils and Science Center, 2080 S. Cleveland Massillon Road. Learning opportunities run all day from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Download a program brochure at www.akronfossils.org/super-science-saturday. Come for part of the day or pack a lunch and stay all day. Activities for all ages. Register in advance on the website.

• Drop in anytime between 9 and 11:30 a.m.at Quail Hollow Park and learn how to make a shelter, tie knots and how to read a compass. Meet at the pond parking lot to start. Note that all COVID-19 guidelines will be practiced/enforced at this program. For more information visit www.starkparks.com.

• Winter is great for wildlife watching and Ohio is the destination for several over-wintering bird species. From 10 to 11 a.m. join a naturalist at Quail Hollow Park Nature Center. Dress for the weather and bring your binoculars and hike along the Nature for All Trail counting the birds you see. Meet in front of the Quail Hollow Nature Center.

Jan. 17

• From 2 to 3 p.m., the Akron Summit Library is hosting a Virtual Martin Luther King lecture with Matthew A. Cherry producer of the Academy Award winning shirt file, Hair Love which was a bestselling picture book. Cherry is a former University of Akron and NFL wide receiver. Register to receive a Zoom link at www.akronlibrary.org/events.

Jan. 18

• From 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., take a self-guided Martin Luther King hike at Goodyear Heights Metro Park/Pioneer Area, 550 Frazier Ave. Enjoy Alder Trail inspired by the life and work of Martin Luther King, Jr. Available from Jan. 18 through the 24. For more information call 330-865-8065.

• For Martin Luther King Day visit the Akron Zoo for free from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets must be reserved online at www.akronzoo.org/mlk-day. No tickets can be purchased at the door. Parking is $3 and COVID safety information is also available online.

Jan. 18

• At 7 p.m., the Hudson Library & Historical Society will host a live virtual streaming event with Andrea Pitzer, author of Icebound: Shipwrecked at the Edge of the World. Icebound is the story of one of the 16th century’s greatest navigators, his larger-than-life ambitions and his obsessive quest to chart a path through the deepest, most remote regions of the Arctic. Copies of Icebound will be available for purchase courtesy of the Learned Owl Book Shop. Registration for this program is required and a valid email address is required at time of registration. Participants will receive an email invitation to attend the program, hosted on Zoom, a day before the program begins. If you have any questions, email askus@hudson.lib.oh.us or call (330) 653-6658 x1010.

Jan. 19

• Join in virtual story time with Miss Brandie from 10 to 11 a.m. The program is geared for ages 0 to 3 years but all ages are welcome. Stop by the Green Branch Library to pick up a craft to do doing the program. Register for a zoom link at www.akronlibrary.org/events or call 330-896-9074.

• Virtual Family Story Time will be held from 11 a.m. to noon. Join Ms. Elaine for stories, rhymes, music and more. The program is for toddlers and families. Register at www.akronlibrary.org/events or call the Portage Lakes Library at 330-644-7050.

Jan. 20

• Take a self-guided winter poetry walk at Firestone Metro Park/Tuscarawas Meadows Area, 2620 Harrington Road from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Take a peaceful scenic winter walk while pausing to enjoy poetry posted along the trail. Available on Redwing Trail January 20 through 27. For information, call 330-865-8065.

• Join a Facebook Live: Summit Lake Nature Center sneak peek from 9 to 9:30 a.m. They will discuss some history, as well as what the future has in store for the new nature center, loop trail and more. Join online: https://www.facebook.com/summitmetroparks. For information, call 330-865-8065.

• From 10 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 2 p.m., start the new year off right by journaling. Join Metro Parks interpretive artist to learn tips and techniques to make nature journaling a reflective, creative, joyful outlet. No experience necessary. Pencils and paper are required. Participants will receive a Zoom invite by email. Advance registration required call 330-865-8065.

• Join in this Metro Parks family Balloflex from 12:30 to 1 p.m. Jan. 20 and Jan. 21. Get fit while you sit together during a lively, energy-filled exercise session with a certified BalloFlex instructor. BalloFlex is a seated workout that incorporates the elements of dance and fitness together in a safe, low impact and fun system. Kids, moms, dads and grandparents are welcome to participate. Use Zoom meeting ID: 848 6942 5047. For information, call 330-865-8065.

Jan. 22

• From 7 to 8 p.m., join Metro Parks for a virtual wild Ohio history program. As our ancestors began to farm Ohio, some native wildlife disappeared. Join the parks for a thoughtful adventure that will take you back in time to when bison, cougars and wolves were as common as deer, raccoons and opossums. Zoom meeting ID: 890 6573 6933. For information, call 330-865-8065.