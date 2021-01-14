Stark County area calendar of events

The Suburbanite

FYI

• "Ladies in the Lab: Steam Activity Kit" are available through Jan. 31. Students will build critical thinking and problem-solving skills that will help them blast off into the 21st century. Each box contains supplies for a fun home activity inspired by a groundbreaking woman in science and a video with stories and instruction. The box is best for ages 8 to 12 and the cost is $15 per participating child. Participants will receive a box in the mail and a link to related videos. Daring to Dig and go on a virtual dig together, embarking on an at home evacuation to create fossils.

• Children in grades kindergarten through 12 can submit original art and or video works to the Jackson Library through Feb. 26. Show in your work how you spread kindness throughout your school, neighborhood or community. Visit http://bit.ly/kindness21 to submit original artwork that can be photographed or scanned and submitted. Include student and school information. The submission includes a media release for parent/guardian to complete. For more information, visit www.starklibrary.org or call 740-286-4111.

Jan. 16

• Are you experiencing cabin fever? Drop by Quail Hollow (fire pit) between 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. for a tasty treat then hit the trails for your own hiking adventure. Registration is not required. Note that all COVID-19 guidelines will be practiced/enforced at this program. The program is for all ages. Register online at www.starkparks

• Drop in anytime between 9 and 11:30 a.m.at Quail Hollow Park and learn how to make a shelter, tie knots and how to read a compass. Meet at the pond parking lot to start. Note that all COVID-19 guidelines will be practiced/enforced at this program. For more information visit www.starkparks.com.

• Winter is great for wildlife watching and Ohio is the destination for several over-wintering bird species. From 10 to 11 a.m. join a naturalist at Quail Hollow Park Nature Center. Dress for the weather and bring your binoculars and hike along the Nature for All Trail counting the birds you see. Meet in front of the Quail Hollow Nature Center

Jan. 19

• Join a Zoom video wildlife program: Wildlife Wonders-Red Fox with the Stark Parks from 6 to 6:30 p.m. Animals have incredible adaptations that help them to survive and thrive. Sometimes these adaptations can seem like super powers. Tune in to discover the super adaptations of the red fox. Visit www.starkparks.com to click on the zoom link.

Jan. 20

• Virtually meet mystery author Abby Vandiver at 6 p.m. Vandiver who also writes as Abby Collette will talk about her books and writing style and a Q and A will follow. Follow https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89976323152?pwd=R1V6dHg0ekFHaFBaYTJzMDZFM0xmQT09 to join in.

• North Canton Farmers Market will be held from 3 to 6 p.m., with 3 to 3:30 p.m. reserved for at-risk and seniors. The market is at 1447 N. Main St. There will be 40 vendors offering a wide range of farm products, baked goods and home, pet and personal care items. Visit www.NCantonFarmersMarket.com for information.