Summit County area calendar of events

"Ladies in the Lab: Steam Activity Kit" are available through Jan. 31. Students will build critical thinking and problem-solving skills that will help them blast off into the 21st century. Each box contains supplies for a fun home activity inspired by a groundbreaking woman in science and a video with stories and instruction. The box is best for ages 8 to 12 and the cost is $15 per participating child. Participants will receive a box in the mail and a link to related videos. Visit www.firstladies.org or call 330-452-0876 to sign up or for more information.

Jan. 8

• From 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., Jan. 8-17, join in a self-guided Eye Spy at Munroe Falls Metro Park/Tallmadge Meadows Area, 1088 North Avenue. Hit the trail for a nature-themed game of Eye Spy. Begin by downloading or printing this month's Eye Spy list from "Publications & Downloads" page, then enjoy a stroll along Meadow Trail in search of plants, animals, tracks and more. You can also complete your search using a Dec. 21 Instagram post (@summitmetroparks). Bring a camera to document your finds. For information, call 330-865-8065.

Jan. 9

• From 10 to 10:30 a.m., families with young children ages 2 to 6 can enjoy storytime with Summit Metro Parks focusing on the coolest season of all – winter! Join Zoom meeting ID: 842 7913 8341. For information, call 330-865-8065.

• From noon to 1 p.m., the Summit Metro Parks is hosting Nature Drawing for Teens. Join the interpretive artist for this fun, informative lesson in nature drawing. All you need are pencils, paper and a sense of humor. Participants will receive a Zoom invite by email. Register in advance by calling 330-865-8065.

• Mohican Winterfest will begin at 8 a.m. in Loudonville. Ice sculptures will be placed along Main Street at 5 p.m., weather permitting. If it rains or is too warm, the sculptures may go up Saturday morning instead.

Jan. 10

• The Akron Civic Theatre is presenting the Concert in the Commons, Winter Edition program, at 7 p.m. Singer Shelby Olive will perform. The concert is being lived streamed on the Akron Partnership Facebook page.

• From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Jan. 10-14, beat the winter blues with the Akron Zoo with a zoo-themed activity Bingo game, Zingo. It is fun for the whole family. Walk through the park and complete activities for a chance to win exciting prizes. New cards and new chances to win each day. Tickets must be purchased online. No tickets will be available at the door. To avoid overcrowding, tickets are available via time ticketing. The time selected for your tickets is the time you must enter the park. Akron Zoo members must have tickets to enter the park. Member tickets are available online at https://www.akronzoo.org/zingo.

• Kids ages 6 to 12 can join Summit Metro Parks for Nature Drawing for Kids. Programs are noon to 1 p.m. or 2 to 3 p.m. Join an interpretive artist for this fun, informative lesson in nature drawing. All you need are pencils, paper and a sense of humor. Participants will receive a Zoom invite by email. Registration is required by calling 330-865-8065.

Jan. 11

• Join the Akron-Summit County Library with a virtual Microsoft Excel series from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Learn about the spreadsheet program. Register for one, some, or all classes at akronlibrary.org.

• From 2 to 3 p.m., join the Portage Lakes Branch Library for a virtual book discussion: A different Kind of Book Club. If you have read a good book and want to tell others about it bring your latest recommendation to share with the group. Register to receive a zoom link at services.akronlibrary.org/events.

Jan. 12

• Join in the virtual family story time with Portage Lakes Branch Library. Join Ms. Elaine for stories, rhymes, fingerplays, music and more to help prepare little learners for kindergarten and add some fun to their day. Register to receive a Zoom link at services.akronlibary.org/events.

• From 1 to 2 p.m., join in the virtual afternoon book discussion with the Green Branch Library. This month’s title is Finding Dorothy by Elizabeth Letts. Register to receive a Zoom link at services.akronlibray.org/events.

Jan. 14

• From 12:30 to 1 p.m., get fit while you sit with Metro Parks BalloFlex. Enjoy an exercise session with a certified BalloFlex instructor. BalloFlex is a seated workout that incorporates the elements of dance and fitness together in a safe, low impact and fun system. It is designed for all ages and abilities. Zoom meeting ID: 849 6465 8634. For information, call 330-865-8065.