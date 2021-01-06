Stark County area calendar of events

The Suburbanite

FYI

• "Ladies in the Lab: Steam Activity Kit" are available through Jan. 31. Students will build critical thinking and problem-solving skills that will help them blast off into the 21st century. Each box contains supplies for a fun home activity inspired by a groundbreaking woman in science and a video with stories and instruction. The box is best for ages 8 to 12 and the cost is $15 per participating child. Participants will receive a box in the mail and a link to related videos. Visit www.firstladies.org or call 330-452-0876 to sign up or for more information.

• Students in grades kindergarten through 12th can submit original art and or video works to the Jackson Library until Feb. 26. Show in your artwork how you spread kindness throughout your school, neighborhood or community. Visit http://bit.ly/kindness21 to submit original artwork that can be photographed or scanned and submitted. Include student and school information. The submission includes a media release for parent/guardian to complete. For more information visit www.starklibrary.org or call 740-286-4111.

Jan. 9

• Bad Luck ... Bobcat? A family program presented by Stark Parks will be held at 6 p.m. in the gazebo at Quail Hollow Park. In Native folklore, the bobcat is painted as a symbol of bad luck and greed. Join the parks around the campfire as they discuss bobcats including the current status and ecological role of this wild feline. Note that all COVID-19 guidelines will be practiced/enforced at this program. For more information or to register, visit www.starkparks.com.

Jan. 11

• At 6 p.m., the Massillon Public Library will host a live virtual author visit with internationally acclaimed New York Times bestselling author Ruta Sepetys via Zoom. Sepetys, author of historical fiction published in over 60 countries and 40 languages and the winner of the Carnegie Medal, will be discussing her latest book "The Fountains of Silence," which is set in 1950s Madrid during the dictatorship of Francisco Franco. The story explores the repercussions of war and the complexities of the dictatorship in Spain. The discussion will be led by local librarian, counselor, educator, and author Dr. Jane Biehl. To participate, contact Sherie Brown to receive the Zoom link for this event.

Jan. 12

• At noon, join in the virtual experience of the powerful story of former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama and her journey from working class South Side of Chicago to the White House. She is a modern American icon who shares her inspiring messages of promoting education, advocating for children, and supporting military families. She continues to demonstrate compassion, vitality, and optimism of unifying people from all walks and is in constant Forward Motion. The event is in partnership with Stark Library. Visit www.firstladies.org to register for the program.

• Teen safe winter driving will be held at 6 p.m. presented by LIVE with AAA. Winter driving is stressful especially for teen drivers. AAA will share tips and best practices for teens and parents during the LIVE Zoom event. Register at stark.libnet.info.

• Learn about Google Docs and Google Basics at 6 p.m. Learn how to use the software for creating documents. The Zoom program is for beginners and a Google account is required. Participants will gain skills in learning text formatting, inserting images, auto saving and more. Register at stark.libnet.info.