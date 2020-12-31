Summit County area calendar of events

The Suburbanite

FYI

• Lake Anna Holiday Lights are shining through Jan. 3. Enjoy the free holiday light display at Lake Anna Park in Barberton, 615 W. Park Avenue. Lights come on at 5 p.m. and stay on until 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, and holidays.

Jan. 2

• From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., join in the event at the Springfield-Lakemore Branch Library, 1500 Canton Road. Coloring can have a calming effect on the adult mind and help promote overall wellness. Stop in anytime and pick up some coloring sheets at the desk. For more information, call 330-643-4770.

• Start off 2021 with a green foot forward. From 10 to 11 a.m., virtually join a Metro Parks naturalist to discover ways in which we can all tread a little lighter but make a big environmental impact in the new year. Zoom meeting ID: 885 5081 9688. For information, call 330-865-8065.

Jan. 3

• At 7 p.m., check out the Concerts in the Commons, Winter Edition. The performance is recorded on the stage at the Akron Civic Theatre and then broadcast streaming on Downtown Akron Partnership’s Facebook page. The performance is the Party Gras band Mo’ Mojo.

Jan. 4

• Virtual BalloFlex for Families will be held from 12:30 to 1 p.m. virtually through Metro Parks. Get fit while you sit. BalloFlex is a seated workout that incorporates the elements of dance and fitness together in a safe, low impact and fun system. Kids, moms, dads and grandparents are welcome to participate. Zoom meeting ID: 820 3677 8283. For information, call 330-865-8065.

Jan. 6

• From 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., take a peaceful self-guided winter walk at Furnace Run Metro Park/Brushwood Area, 4955 Townsend Road. Pause to enjoy poetry along the trail.

Available on Rock Creek Trail January 6 through 13. For information, call 330-865-8065.

• From 10 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 2 p.m. join Metro Park’s interpretive artist for a fun, informative lesson in nature drawing. No experience is necessary; all you need are pencils, paper and a sense of humor. Participants will receive a Zoom invite by email. Register in advance. For more information call 330-865-8065.

Jan. 7

• From 12:30 to 1 p.m., get fit while you sit. Enjoy an exercise session with a certified BalloFlex instructor. BalloFlex is a seated workout that incorporates the elements of dance and fitness together in a safe, low impact and fun system. It is designed for all ages and abilities. Zoom meeting ID: 849 6465 8634. For information, call 330-865-8065.

Jan. 8

• From 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Jan. 8-17, join in a self-guided Eye Spy at Munroe Falls Metro Park/Tallmadge Meadows Area, 1088 North Ave. Hit the trail for a nature-themed game of Eye Spy. Begin by downloading or printing this month's Eye Spy list from "Publications & Downloads" page, then enjoy a stroll along Meadow Trail in search of plants, animals, tracks and more. You can also complete your search using a Dec. 21 Instagram post (@summitmetroparks). Bring a camera to document your finds. Available January 8 through 17. For information, call 330-865-8065.