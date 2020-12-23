Summit County area calendar of events

The Suburbanite

FYI

• Lake Anna Holiday Lights are shinning from now through Jan. 3. Enjoy the free holiday light display at Lake Anna Park in Barberton, 615 W. Park Avenue. Lights come on at 5 p.m. and stay on until 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, and holidays.

Dec. 26

• From 5 to 9 p.m., Dec. 26, Dec. 27, Dec. 29 and Dec. 30, visit the Akron Zoo’s Wild Lights holiday light display. The evening will be full of fun with free carousel rides, Holly Jolly Hillside featuring lighted animals and trees synchronized to music, classic holiday town, and much more. Tickets must be purchased in advance and must have a reserved time slot to enter due to COVID and social distancing. All guests, ages 10 and older, are required to wear a COVID face covering at all times when in the Akron Zoo. Visit www.akronzoo.org for tickets.

Dec. 28

• Grades K through 6 can enjoy an escape to Polynesia for a virtual tropical getaway from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Dec. 28 and Dec. 29. Attendees will make volcano dough, create a zipline and build a bridge over a tropical reef. It is a hands-on STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, and math) adventure. Materials are provided and the cost is $45. Register online at https://login.challenge-island.com.

Dec. 31

• From noon to 1 p.m., Zoom for some fun and dancing for New Year’s Eve with the Portage Lakes Branch Library. All ages are welcome. Register in advance akronlibrary.libnet.info/event/469596 or call 330-644-7050.

• Enjoy the movie West Side Story through the Hoopla app with the Akron Public Library in the comfort of your own home. Use your device, smart TV, or your computer. The event runs all day. For questions call 330-643-9000.

Jan. 2

• From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., join in the event at the Springfield-Lakemore Branch Library. Coloring can have a calming effect on the adult mind and help promote overall wellness. Stop in anytime and pick up some colorings sheets at the desk. For more information, call 330-643-4770. The library is located at 1500 Canton Road.

Jan. 3

At 7 p.m., check out the Concerts in the Commons, Winter Edition. The performance is recorded on the stage at the Akron Civic Theatre and then broadcast streaming on Downtown Akron Partnership’s Facebook page. The performance is the Party Gras band Mo’ Mojo.