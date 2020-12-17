Stark County area calendar of events

The Suburbanite

FYI

• Continuing through 11 a.m. Dec. 30, the Massillon Public Library’s Children’s Department will host an online program called “Bookmarked Adventures” on its Facebook page. The storyteller will present a fun-filled family adventure video featuring fun facts, stories, and more. If you cannot join at 11 a.m., patrons can watch the recorded version anytime on the website www.massillonlibrary.org. The program is free and open to the public and no registration is needed. For more information, call 330-832-9831, ext. 317, or visit the library’s website.

• Lake Anna Holiday Lights are shinning from now through January 3, 2021. Enjoy the free holiday light display at Lake Anna Park in Barberton, 615 W. Park Ave. Lights come on at 5 p.m. and stay on until 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and holidays.

• Vintage Carolers will perform outside from 7 to 9 p.m. Dec. 18 and 19 at Gervasi Vineyards. Enjoy the sounds of traditional carols outside of the Bistro and Marketplace at Gervasi Vineyards weather permitting. Visit www.gervasivineyard.com/holiday-events/.

Dec. 18

• Horse drawn carriage rides will be held at Gervasi Vineyards from 5 to 8 p.m. with the last seat being sold at 7:30 p.m. or earlier if the horses are fatigued. Ride through the beautiful Gervasi estate. Rides begin at the Bistro and are first come, first served for $10 per person up to six people. Bring your own blanket. No reservations. Visit www.gervasivineyard.com/holiday-events/.