Summit County area calendar of events

• Christmas might look a little different this year, but that doesn’t mean you can’t keep many of your holiday traditions alive – including your annual visit with Santa. Santa is partnering with his good friends at Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad to host Virtual Santa Visits. He is home social distancing with Mrs. Claus, but he can Zoom and talk with the boys and girls. Santa will visit with children for ten minutes for a personalized, one-on-one visit from 5 to 8 p.m. now through Dec. 20. The cost is $30 plus a processing fee. Visit www.cvsr.org.

• Lake Anna Holiday Lights are shinning from now through Jan. 3. Enjoy the free holiday light display at Lake Anna Park in Barberton, 615 W. Park Ave. Lights come on at 5 p.m. and stay on until 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and holidays.

Dec. 11

• Horse drawn carriage rides will be held at Gervasi Vineyards from 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 11, Dec. 12, Dec. 18 and Dec. 19 with the last seat being sold at 7:30 p.m. or earlier if the horses are fatigued. Ride through the beautiful Gervasi estate. Rides begin at the Bistro and are first come, first served for $10 per person up to six people. Bring your own blanket. No reservations. Visit www.gervasivineyard.com/holiday-events/.

• From 5 to 9 p.m., Dec. 11, Dec. 12 and Dec. 18, visit the Akron Zoo’s Wild Lights holiday light display. The evening will be full of fun with free carousel rides, Holly Jolly Hillside featuring lighted animals and trees synchronized to music, classic holiday town, and much more. Tickets must be purchased in advance and must have a reserved time slot to enter due to COVID and social distancing. All guests, ages 10 and older, are required to wear a COVID face covering at all times when in the Akron Zoo. Visit www.akronzoo.org for tickets.

• From 5:40 to 9 p.m., Dec. 11-13 and Dec. 18, join in the Holiday Lantern Tour at Hale Farm. It is a tour of the village and visit the historic houses, decorated for the season. Experience the traditions of how the season was celebrated in the 19th century Western Reserve. Dress for a 90-minute outdoor tour. COVID precautions. Reserve tickets online at www.wrhs.org/events.

• Main Street Wadsworth hosts Holiday Magic on Main Street from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Visitors are invited to shop and dine in downtown Wadsworth to support small businesses. Visitors will experience a magical holiday atmosphere in Wadsworth’s historic square. Enjoy Christmas music courtesy of Wadsworth Community Radio, luminary-lined sidewalks, horse and carriage rides, a North Pole Mailbox, and many more delightful surprises. Kids can make their Christmas wishes known with Santa (through the glass window) at Wadsworth Community Radio. Keeping safety in mind through working with the Medina County Health Department to provide guidance including masks and safe distancing. Learn more at www.mainstreetwadsworth.org.

Dec. 12

• Vintage Carolers will perform outside Dec. 12, 18 and 19 from 7 to 9 p.m. Enjoy the sounds of traditional carols outside of the Bistro and Marketplace at Gervasi Vineyards weather permitting. Visit www.gervasivineyard.com/holiday-events/.

• Gervasi is offering a family friendly holiday lunch with the Grinch. This green holiday icon will be visiting the Bistro to greet guests tableside and take photos while enjoying lunch. Visits will be non-contact and Santa is not available this year due to COVID. Reservations are recommended. Visit www.gervasivineyard.com/holiday-events/.

• Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens presents "DECK THE HALL: A Very Merry Christmas" from 5 to 8 p.m. Social distancing plans are in place at Deck the Hall to ensure a safe and enjoyable visit. It is a one-way tour, limited to the first floor. Fourteen rooms will be decorated with nutcrackers, snowmen and nostalgic holiday brands to put all visitors in a festive mood. A scavenger hunt is incorporated into the self-guided tour for added fun. Capacity in the house will be continually monitored and limited to ensure a safe experience. Santa will host families with socially distanced visits with plexiglass between himself and the kids. The Gingerbread Hut and the Salty Reindeer will be selling refreshments, including everyone's favorite – hot gingerbread. Guests can walk the illuminated gardens with one million holiday lights. Enjoy holiday music, Gingerbread Land and purchase a poinsettia and visit Molly’s shop for Christmas specialties. Tickets must be purchased in advance at stanhywet.org or by phone at 330-315-3287. Stan Hywet is at 714 North Portage Path.

Dec. 14

• A virtual Zoom presentation "A Christmas Carol" will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. through the Green Branch Library. Enjoy a spirited evening as actor Jim Knight performs an abbreviated version of Charles Dicken's story in this spookily festive one-man performance. Register to receive a Zoom link. For more information, call 330-896-9074.

Dec. 15

From 10 to 11 a.m., the Green Branch Library is holding a virtual story time – Reindeer for families, toddlers, and preschoolers. Join Miss Brandie for a reindeer story time with songs, rhymes, and fingerplays. Stop by the branch and pick up a craft "baggie" to do a craft together. Register to receive a Zoom link. Call 330-896-9074.