Stark County area calendar of events

• Continuing through Dec. 30, the Massillon Public Library’s Children’s Department will host an online program called “Bookmarked Adventures” at 11 a.m. on its Facebook page. The storyteller will present a fun-filled family adventure video featuring fun facts, stories, and more. Patrons can watch the recorded version anytime on the website www.massillonlibrary.org. The program is free and open to the public and no registration is needed. For more information, call 330-832-9831, ext. 317, or visit the library’s website.

Dec. 11

• Horse drawn carriage rides will be held at Gervasi Vineyards from 5 to 8 p.m. with the last seat being sold at 7:30 p.m. or earlier if the horses are fatigued. Ride through the beautiful Gervasi estate. Rides begin at the Bistro and are first come, first served for $10 per person up to six people. Bring your own blanket. No reservations. Visit www.gervasivineyard.com/holiday-events/.

• Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens presents "DECK THE HALL: A Very Merry Christmas" from 5 to 8 p.m. Social distancing plans are in place at Deck the Hall to ensure a safe and enjoyable visit. It is a one-way tour, limited to the first floor. Fourteen rooms will be decorated with nutcrackers, snowmen and nostalgic holiday brands to put all visitors in a festive mood. A scavenger hunt is incorporated into the self-guided tour for added fun. Capacity in the house will be continually monitored and limited to ensure a safe experience. Santa will host families with socially distanced visits with plexiglass between himself and the kids. The Gingerbread Hut and the Salty Reindeer will be selling refreshments, including everyone's favorite - hot gingerbread. Guests can walk the illuminated gardens with one million holiday lights. Enjoy holiday music, Gingerbread Land and purchase a poinsettia and visit Molly’s shop for Christmas specialties. Tickets must be purchased in advance at stanhywet.org or by phone at 330-315-3287. Stan Hywet is at 714 North Portage Path, in Akron.

Dec. 12

• Vintage Carolers will perform outside Dec. 12, 18 and 19 from 7 to 9 p.m. Enjoy the sounds of traditional carols outside of the Bistro and Marketplace at Gervasi Vineyards weather permitting. Visit www.gervasivineyard.com/holiday-events/.

• Gervasi is offering a family friendly holiday lunch with the Grinch. This green holiday icon will be visiting the Bistro to greet guests tableside and take photos while enjoying lunch. Visits will be non-contact and Santa is not available this year due to COVID. Reservations are recommended. Visit www.gervasivineyard.com/holiday-events/.

Dec. 16

At 7 p.m., via the Massillon Public Library Facebook Page, the library will host Holiday Baking for Kids. Sip hot cocoa and bake with your favorite grownup as the programmer shows children how to make two kinds of kid-friendly cookies. Then decorate a holiday box to gift some of those yummy cookies to someone else. Contact 330-832-9831, ext. 317, or childrensdept@massillonlibrary.org to participate. Then, stop by to pick up a supply bag before the program. For more information, contact Diane Brant at 330-832-9831, ext. 317, or email brantdi@massillonlibrary.org.