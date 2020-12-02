Stark County area calendar of events

The Suburbanite

FYI

• Continuing through Dec. 30, the Massillon Public Library’s Children’s Department will host an online program at 11 a.m. called “Bookmarked Adventures” on its Facebook page. The storyteller will present a fun-filled family adventure video featuring fun facts, stories, and more. If you cannot join us at 11 a.m., patrons can watch the recorded version anytime on the website www.massillonlibrary.org. The program is free and open to the public and no registration is needed. For more information, call 330-832-9831, ext. 317, or visit the library’s website.

Dec. 6

• This year’s Christmas on Hoover Farm will look a little different, but the Christmas spirit is alive and well. From 1 to 4 p.m., families are invited to drive through Hoover Park, enjoying entertainment and take-home activities along the way. This event is free and open to the public. Santa couldn’t make it this year as he needed to remain healthy for his big night but, the Grinch has stepped in. He will take the children’s letters to Santa. Call 330-244-4667 or email mearly@walsh.edu for details.

Dec. 8

• From 4:30 to 5 p.m., via Zoom, the Massillon Public Library will host “Virtual Kids Create!” Our own Children’s Programmers will create crafts and other fun projects. The topic is “Gingerbread House Keepsake.” Register online at www.massillonlibrary.org, then come into the children’s department to pick up your packet of supplies. Limit of 15 participants. This program is free and open to children in Grades K through 6. Registration is required. A Zoom invitation will be emailed to registered participants on the day of the program. For more information contact 330-832-9831, ext. 317, or childrensdept@massillonlibrary.org.