Stark County area calendar of events

The Suburbanite

FYI

Continuing through 11 a.m. Dec. 30, the Massillon Public Library’s Children’s Department will host an online program called “Bookmarked Adventures” on its Facebook page. The storyteller will present a fun-filled family adventure video featuring fun facts, stories, and more. If you cannot join us at 11 a.m., patrons can watch the recorded version anytime on the website www.massillonlibrary.org. The program is free and open to the public and no registration is needed. For more information, call 330-832-9831, ext. 317 or visit the library’s website.

Dec. 1

At 6:30 p.m., the Massillon Public Library will offer a live 30-minute Zoom session with Santa as he does some Christmas magic as only he knows how. Enjoy a virtual visit to his workshop at the North Pole along with stories and fun. To participate, download the Zoom app and go to https://zoom.us/j/99224641541. There is no registration for this free program. For more information, contact Laura Klein at kleinla@massillonlibrary.org or 330-832-9831, ext. 319.

Dec. 2

• From 6 until 7 p.m., the Massillon Public Library’s Technology Department will host a live online Zoom class on “Digital Photography Essentials.” Whether you are using a smartphone or a digital camera, this class will show you how to take and edit quality photos. Make your digital photos look better with these easy techniques. Registration is required. A Zoom invitation will be emailed to registered participants on the day of the program. For more information about the program, contact Technology Department at 330-832-9831, ext. 344. To register for this free Zoom program for adults, visit www.massillonlibrary.org.

• The Ohio Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Kent State University is sponsoring a virtual information session for individuals interested in starting a small business or those who are in the early stages of business formation. The session will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. and will provide a general overview of issues related to starting a business. There is a $10 fee per person for program materials. Registration and payment of a virtual session must be made online at www.cantonsbdc.org. For additional information, contact the SBDC via email at hbolinge@kent.edu.

Dec. 3

At 11 a.m. via Zoom and the Kahoot! App, the Massillon Public Library’s Children’s Department will host a “Kahoot! Family Trivia: Christmas Movies and TV Shows!” Participants can test their Christmas television and movie knowledge and will need to download the Kahoot! app and Zoom in order to participate. Registration closes at 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 3. A Zoom invitation will be emailed to registered participants on the day of the program. For more information about the program, contact Diane Brant at 330-832-9831, ext. 317 or brantdi@massillonlibrary.org. To register for this free program, visit www.massillonlibrary.org.