Summit County area calendar of events

The Suburbanite

Dec. 3

• Register for Winter Snowflakes, a virtual Zoom event through the Green Branch Library. The program is from 10 to 11 a.m. Join Miss Brandie for a winter snowflake story time with songs, rhymes, and fingerplays. Stop by and pick up a craft "baggie" and we will do a craft together. Register to receive a Zoom link at akronlibrary.org.

• Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens presents "Deck the Hall: A Very Merry Christmas" from 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 3-6. Some elements of this Akron tradition have been updated, and social distancing plans are in place at Deck the Hall to ensure a safe and enjoyable visit. It is a one-way tour, limited to the first floor. Fourteen rooms will be decorated with nutcrackers, snowmen and nostalgic holiday brands to put all visitors in a festive mood. A scavenger hunt is incorporated into the self-guided tour for added fun. Capacity in the house will be continually monitored and limited to ensure a safe experience. Santa will host families with socially distanced visits with plexiglass between himself and the kids. The Gingerbread Hut and the Salty Reindeer will be selling refreshments, including everyone's favorite - hot gingerbread. Guests can walk the illuminated gardens with one million holiday lights. Enjoy holiday music, Gingerbread Land and purchase a poinsettia and visit Molly’s shop for Christmas specialties. Tickets must be purchased in advance at stanhywet.org or by phone at 330-315-3287. Stan Hywet is at 714 North Portage Path.

Dec. 4

• Main Street Wadsworth hosts Holiday Magic on Main Street from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visitors are invited to shop and dine in downtown Wadsworth to support small businesses. Visitors will experience a magical holiday atmosphere in Wadsworth’s historic square. Enjoy Christmas music courtesy of Wadsworth Community Radio, luminary-lined sidewalks, horse and carriage rides, a North Pole Mailbox, and many more delightful surprises. Kids can make their Christmas wishes known with Santa (through the glass window) at Wadsworth Community Radio. Keeping safety in mind through working with the Medina County Health Department to provide guidance including masks and safe distancing. Learn more at www.mainstreetwadsworth.org.

• From 5:40 to 9 p.m. Dec. 4 and Dec. 5, join in the Holiday Lantern Tour at Hale Farm. It is a tour of the village and visit the historic houses, decorated for the season. Experience the traditions of how the season was celebrated in the 19th century Western Reserve. They enjoy holiday treats. Dress for a 90-minute outdoor tour. COVID precautions. Reserve tickets online at www.wrhs.org/events.