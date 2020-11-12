Things to do around the Summit County area

The Suburbanite

'Home for the Holiday'

Get tickets now as Main Street Kent plans to lift the spirits of the community with a special digital concert for the holidays this year. The show will be composed of 18 popular local musicians and groups, featuring live performances of their holiday favorites. Members of the community can gain access to a digital copy of “Home for this Holiday” by making a minimum donation of $10 on the Main Street Kent website at mainstreetkent.org/home-for-this-holiday/. Proceeds will be shared with Kent Social Services. Donations are currently being accepted. A link will be emailed to supporters Nov. 25. All donations after noon on Nov. 25 will receive the concert link via email within 24 hours. The full-length show will be available for unlimited viewing and enjoyment through Jan. 1. Donations made to Main Street Kent are not tax-deductible. For more information about “Home for this Holiday” and Main Street Kent, visit mainstreetkent.org or email info@mainstreetkent.org.

Craft Fair

The Lakemore Police Department can use your help to continue their project to rescue dogs that are lost in the village and Springfield Township by attending a craft fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 14. The fair will be held at the Event Center, 2208 E. Market St. The event might help out with your Christmas shopping.

Zoom with the Zoo

Virtually compete with other kids as you race around the house to find common household items with the Akron Public Library via Zoom from 2 to 3 p.m. Nov. 14. Register for a Zoom link at akronlibrary.org or call the library at 330-643-9050. An email with the link will be sent the day before. If you do not have email call and learn how to participate by phone. The program is from 2 to 3 p.m.

Short films

In lieu of on stage productions, Weathervane is producing several short film projects, partnering with other Akron and North East Ohio institutions. Three short pieces from “The Airport Plays” by Scott Mullen, which was filmed at the Akron Canton Airport. Another feature film Weathervane will share online is written by Frederick Stroppel, screenwriter and playwright. “Judgement Call” was filmed at Canal Park. For more information, call 330-836-2626 or visit www.WeathervanePlayhouse.com The program is from noon to 11:30 p.m. Nov. 16.

Talking Turkey

Talking Turkey will be held through the Portage Lakes Branch Library from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 16 Stop by the branch at 4261 Manchester Road and gobble up all the info you can on this iconic bird. All day there will be crafts, games, a contest and more. For information, call 330-644-7050.