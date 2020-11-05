Things to do around the Summit County area

The Suburbanite

Military days at the zoo

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 7 to Nov. 11, the Akron Zoo, 500 Edgewood Ave., is treating all veterans, past and current, to free admission with a valid military I.D. Immediate family members receive 50 percent off of admission. Tickets must be reserved ahead of time by calling 330-375-2550 at least 24 hours prior to your visit. To avoid overcrowding, tickets are available via time ticketing. The time selected for your tickets is the time you must enter the park. All guests, ages 10 and older, are required to wear a mask at all times when in the Akron Zoo.

Veterans Day at Stan Hywet

Stan Hywet is thanking all veterans for their service and sacrifice with complementary self-guided tours on Nov. 11. Present your military ID upon arrival. The tours are from 10 a.m. with the last one being at 4:30 p.m. Stay Hywet is at 714 N. Portage Path.

Grab and go bag sale

Portage Lakes Library is holding a grab and go bag sale of books on Nov. 7. The bags are $5 and contain a minimum of 10 books. Bags will be stapled shut and must remain closed until outside. The bags will be labeled by category. No returns, exact change preferred, no credit cards. The sale will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Everyone who makes a purchase will receive a bonus gift-wrapped book.

Craft-to-Go

The Springfield-Lakemore Branch Library is hosting Craft-to-Go for school age children on Nov. 9. Pick up flint corn beading craft this week at the library. Learn about flint corn and create your won harvest miniature (while supplies last) from noon to 8 p.m.