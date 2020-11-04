Stark County area calendar of events

The Suburbanite

FYI

• Canton Museum of Art announces virtual classes and workshops. For the safety of students and instructors, the school will be offering virtual online classes instead of in person classes and workshops. There are adult and kids classes and workshops to choose from, all ability and experience levels welcome. Registration and a schedule of classes and workshops is available at cantonart.org/learn.

• Canal Fulton Library is holding virtual programs for children. Virtual Tots and Tales for ages 0 to 2 will share rhymes, songs and stories from 9 to 9:45 a.m. every Tuesday until Nov. 17. Virtual Feed Me a Story for children ages 3 to 5 will share stories from 11 to 11:20 a.m. Wednesdays until Nov. 18. The programs are available on the library’s Facebook page. For more information, call 330-854-4148 or visit www.canalfultonlibrary.org.

• Continuing through Dec. 30, the Massillon Public Library’s Children’s Department will host an online program called “Bookmarked Adventures” at 11 a.m. on its Facebook page. The storyteller will present a fun-filled family adventure video featuring fun facts, stories and more. Patrons can watch the recorded version anytime at www.massillonlibrary.org. The program is free and open to the public and no registration is needed. For more information, call 330-832-9831, ext. 317, or visit the library’s website.

Nov. 7

• Aultman College is hosting a virtual preview day, an interactive event for future students at 10 a.m. The live open house event will feature an information-packed presentation about the college and its programs: nursing, radiography, health sciences, social work and medical assisting. The event is free, but reservations are required. To RSVP, visit www.aultmancollege.edu/open-house. The deadline to apply for spring semester is Dec. 1.

Nov. 12

• Join Executive Director Kim Kenney of McKinley Museum for a new program based on her new book "Murder in Stark County." She will talk about how the book came to be and why we love true crime. She will share the stories of the only two female murderers in the book: Amelia Richardson, who was accused of killing her husband in the 1870s, and Annie George, who was accused of the 1898 murder of George Saxton, First Lady Ida Saxton-McKinley's brother. Participants can add on a signed copy of the book at a discounted price when they buy their ticket for this Soup at Six. Tickets are available at www.McKinleyMuseum.org. Participants should print their Eventbrite ticket and bring it to Deli Ohio to pick up their soup on the day of the event between 3 and 4 p.m. For curbside service, participants can call ahead for accommodations. The cost is $20 per person.