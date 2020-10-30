Hartville Americana Show draws 10,000 to inaugural three-day event

Brian Lisik

Suburbanite correspondent

HARTVILLE In a year in which live gatherings, and entertainment in general, has come at a premium, the first Hartville Americana Show on Oct. 8-10 at the Hartville Marketplace and Flea Market, which included classic cars, antiques, and live music – was a welcome respite for those eager for a return to in-person events.

“This is our fifth anniversary as a band and our first full-band show in six months,” said Ryan Humbert, a Green native and North Canton resident and co-founder of Akron-based honkytonk band, The Shootouts, which headlined the final night of the Hartville Americana Show.

“We played a sold-out show in Columbus March 7 and this is the first one we’ve been able to do since,” Humbert said. “Having the opportunity to come out here and do what we love is great.”

The Americana Show was part of a trio of Shootouts performances over the weekend, including a house concert and an opening slot for country music star Chase Rice at a socially distanced concert at the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre on Oct. 11 – each event illustrative of how the concert industry has had to adjust to 2020.

“This is so great – all of my friends are playing,” music fan Kori Frazier Morgan, of Seville, said of the Hartville Americana Show. “This is good for my soul. To be here, in person, and see them – and it not be on Zoom.”

Big show in a challenging year

Along with live music, the three-day event included a vintage car cruise and show; a “Petroliana” show – with collectables from vintage gas station and the petroleum industry; a variety of other antiques and Americana memorabilia; food trucks; and an appearance by Robbie Wolfe, of the television show, American Pickers.

“I’m a huge antique collector, as is (Hartville Marketplace general manager) Seth Coblentz,” said Hartville Marketplace Marketing and Event Coordinator, Kirk Greaves. “A lot of the major gas and oil Petroliana shows were cancelled this year, for obvious reasons. We thought, we have a great location, 15 acres of blacktop, why don’t we give some of these collectors a place to showcase?”

Planning such an event, Greaves said, would typically take the better part of a year.

“We did it in three months,” he said. “And we had vendors from Indiana, Pennsylvania, North Carolina. That is what was different about this one; there was a national pull. And the vendors sold a lot of stuff.”

Greaves estimates that the show drew around 10,000 people over the three days. He said that number could balloon exponentially in future years.

“This is the second year that we had the car show and we just decided to (combine) it with an Americana show because it went together,” Greaves said. “We had 250 cars on Saturday. Robbie Wolfe told me, ‘wait till next year. This will double or triple when the news gets out to collectors.’ We are hoping to set a date for October 2021.”

Hartville Marketplace rolled out its 2020 outdoor event season with its annual Moonlight Market craft show on Oct. 23.

“We were very happy (with turnout to the Americana Show),” Greaves said. “And the best thing is, even if COVID continues, we are outside and able to do this in a safe way.”

Welcome return to familiarity

Dave Flatt, of Green, was one of a handful of car show enthusiasts remaining on the final day of the festival.

“There hasn’t been a lot going on this year – COVID slowed everything down,” Flatt said “This (event) was a good one.”

Flatt was joined by Jim Efferson, of Atwater, who brought his late-brother-in law’s 1969 Dodge Super Bee to the show.

“There were more than 120 cars here yesterday,” Efferson said. He too felt the Hartville Americana Show had a very successful rookie year.

19-year-old Kyle Allman, of Uniontown, said this was only the second car show this year that he has been able to bring his souped-up 1981 Oldsmobile Delta 88 to. He admitted, however, he admitted that COVID-19 shutdowns could not be entirely blamed for this.

“I just got her up and running a month ago,” Allman grinned and shouted over the roar of the revving Olds.

Benjamin Payne, of Americana rock band Yankee Bravo said the event is a perfect venue for the band.

“I just love this, it really fits us,” Payne said following a spirited three-hour set. “And especially in the times we are in now, it is something that helps remind us we are all in this together. We are all Americans and this is a great chance to celebrate things like music and good food.”