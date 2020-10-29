Things to do around the Summit County area

The Suburbanite

Frightful Folktales for Teens

From 9 to 9:30 p.m., Oct. 30, don’t turn off the lights. It is the virtual program of frightful folktales for teens through the Akron Library. Frightful Folktales for Teens at Akron-Summit County Public Library. Join in every at 9 p.m. on Instagram @nwakronlibraryteendept for scary stories. For grades 6 to 12.

Spooky Science

Join in the fun from 2 to 8 p.m. through Sunday to learn the science of Harry Potter though non-scary, family friendly, outdoor activities at Spooky Science at Beech Creek Gardens, 11929 Beech St. NE, Alliance. The cost is $10 per person, free for those ages 2 and under. Spooky Science is teaching the fun and creative environment about all things in nature that can spook or creep you out. Mysteries of nature will be explained while dispelling fear with knowledge and understanding. Visit https://www.beechcreekgardens.org/spooky-science-2020 for details.

Halloween Moonlight Movie

Halloween Moonlight Movie will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 31 at Tallmadge High School, 140 N. Munroe Road. Ring your snacks, dress up in costumes and enjoy the showing of the movie Hotel Transylvania in the comfort of your own car. Sound will be provided through FM radio. The evening is free.

Trunk or Treat

Trunk or Treat and a Fall Festival will be held at Connect Church, 578 Killian Road, from 3 to 5 p.m. Nov. 1. Trunk-or-Treaters will spend the evening going from trunk to trunk collecting candy from vehicle owners who have decorated their vehicles to serve as the backdrop for this family friendly event. “Trunkers” will be asked to decorate their trunk, tailgate or hatchback and provide candy for the Attendees are to wear face coverings for the safety of themselves and others.