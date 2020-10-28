Summit County area calendar of events

The Suburbanite

FYI

• Park visitors who enjoy snapping photos in the Metro Parks will once again have an opportunity to have their work displayed for the public. Through Nov. 15, visitors may submit entries for the 21st Amateur Photography Exhibit, which will be displayed in the Nature Realm or by virtual exhibit, depending on current health department guidance. A limit of two printed photographs will be accepted per entrant, and all images must be taken in areas managed by Summit Metro Parks. With each entry, include your name, address, phone number, email, the location where the image was taken and a title for the image. Entries should not be matted or framed and should be one of the following sizes: 5"x7", 8"x10" or 11"x14" and printed on photo paper. Due to COVID-19, please note that photographs will not be returned. Visitors may drop off entries during spree rewards pickup (see hikingspree.summitmetroparks.org for dates and information) or mail them to 975 Treaty Line Road., Akron OH 44313, c/o Alisa. Please include with your submission a completed entry form, which may be downloaded from the top of the park district’s Programs & Events webpage or directly from http://bit.ly/SMPphotoexhibit. For more information, visit summitmetroparks.org or call 330-865-8065.

• The Summit Metro Parks Fall Hiking Spree has begun. It is the largest and longest-running event of its kind in the nation. This year, the Fall Hiking Spree theme is “Field to Forest” – celebrating the rich agricultural past of many Summit Metro Parks locations, as well as their successful return to nature. Take a journey on this year’s spree and explore the former farms and fields that are now forests. Safety is the park district’s top priority. Due to COVID-19, Summit Metro Parks urges visitors to stay home if sick or exhibiting symptoms, wash their hands before coming to the parks, follow directional signage and maintain at least six feet from other visitors. The park district also reminds visitors to avoid congregating in parking lots or at points of interest and to bypass busy areas. Visitors are asked to bring their own water and hand sanitizer and if possible, to carry out their own trash.

Oct. 30

• From 11 to 11:30 a.m., children ages 3 to 6 will have fun yipping and howling like coyotes with metro parks live virtual program. They will have fun discovering all about this canine through story, rhyme and activities. After registering, participants will receive a live Zoom invitation. Advance registration is required. For information, call 330-865-8065.

Oct. 31

• Monster Rocktober is being held by the Akron Children’s Museum for the whole family. It is outdoor fun every at three different times 1:30, 3 and 4:30 p.m. All activities are outdoors in socially distant marked spaces at Lock 3 Park. Activities are free and each activity lasts 45 minutes to an hour. Performers will be on hand on the Lock 3 stage. Dance, create and stay active. All activities are open to the public.

• Howl-o-ween At the Zoo will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dress up in a costume and explore the zoo decorated for a non-scary Howl-o-ween celebration. Enjoy the themed selfie stations throughout the park, meet some favorite mascots and receive a goodie bag at the end of your adventure. All participants must have a ticket to enter that is purchased online. Ages 10 and over are required to wear a mask at all times when in the zoo. Adults may come in costumes, but they ask they do not wear scary costumes. Visit www.akronzoo.org for tickets and information.

• At 11 a.m., noon and 1 and 2 p.m. join the metro parks for Spiders For Kids an active, fun, educational Zoom program about spiders. Be sure to bring a toilet paper tube, safety scissors, markers, and colored paper to make your own eight-legged friend. Best for school age kids, but all are welcome. After registering, participants will receive a live Zoom invitation. Advance registration is required. For more information call 330-865-8065.

Nov. 4

• The City of Green and Green Local Schools are partnering to create a virtual Veterans Day ceremony to carry on the tradition of honoring Green veterans. To celebrate the veterans, we are asking residents to share a photo of a local veteran to be included in our video. In addition, for those veterans who are current residents, we will be tying a patriotic ribbon, Tied with Pride, at their residence on Veterans Day in honor of their service to our community. Complete the Honoring Our Veterans form on the City’s website at www.cityofgreen.org/HonoringVeterans by Nov. 4.

Nov. 7

• Aultman College is hosting a virtual preview day, interactive event for future students at 10 a.m. The live open house event will feature an information-packed presentation about the college and its programs: nursing, radiography, health sciences, social work and medical assisting. The event is free, but reservations are required. To RSVP, visit www.aultmancollege.edu/open-house. The deadline to apply for spring semester is Dec. 1.

Nov. 11

• Complimentary tickets are available for the 2020 Veterans Day train ride for veterans and their family members on Nov. 11. CVSR invites veterans, active military, first responders and up to three family members to take a two-hour complimentary train ride through Cuyahoga Valley National Park. CVSR will host more than 500 veterans and their families on the train. Veterans must redeem tickets in blocks of four due to CVSR’s physical distancing guidelines. Riders cab depart from two different stations. CVSR encourages the public to show support of veterans at Peninsula station, 1630 Mill Street, as the train passes at 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Military garb and memorabilia are encouraged for the excursion. To redeem tickets, visit https://www.cvsr.org/book-tickets/veterans-day-train/ or call 330-439-5708. Maximum of four tickets per veteran.