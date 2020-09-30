Stark County area calendar of events

The Suburbanite

FYI

• Canton Museum of Art announces virtual classes and workshops. For the safety of students and instructors, the school will be offering virtual online classes instead of in person classes and workshops. There are adult and kids classes and workshops to choose from, all ability and experience levels welcome. Registration and a schedule of classes and workshops is available at cantonart.org/learn.

• The Massillon Museum offers open studio times in its ceramics facility. The studio will be open on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. to adults who have previously studied ceramics at MassMu or another institution. The number of registrants is limited to allow maximum availability of the pottery wheels and studio equipment. The monthly fee is $50 ($40 per MassMu member). Use of tools, wheels, glazes and firing are included in the fee. Participants may bring their own clay or purchase a 25-pound bag from the Museum for $20. The studio is located in the former Chamber of Commerce office at the corner of Lincoln Way East and City Hall Street. It is accessed through the Museum’s main entrance. For more information, contact Stephanie Toole at 330-833-4061 ext. 104 or sltoole@massillonmuseum.org.

• Canal Fulton Library is hold virtual programs for children. Virtual Tots and Tales for ages 0 to 2 will share rhymes, songs and stories. Every Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. through Nov. 17. Virtual Feed Me a Story for children ages 3 to 5 will share stories Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 11:20 a.m. through Nov. 18. The programs are available on the library’s Facebook page. For more information, call 330-854-4148 or visit www.canalfultonlibrary.org.

Oct. 2

Join St. George Greek Orthodox Church Oct. 2 and Oct. 3 during its Oktoberfest for Greek food, culture and traditions. The pandemic has forced changes, but they are going to carry on this 17 year tradition. Locally famous for gyros and baklava, St. George volunteers will offer an additional limited menu of Greek specialties. Drive-thru lunch pick-up times on Friday, October 2, will be between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Dinner drive-thru pick-up times will be 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Food will be sold by pre-order only: visit https://greekoktoberfest.square.site/. The public may also reserve indoor seating for scheduled Greek Dance Troupe performances and church tours via the same link. The church is located at 364 First Street SE. For more information, email greekoktoberfest@stgeorgemassillon.org or call Dimitri Verginis at 330-265-1083.

Oct. 3

• The North Canton Farmers Market will be held from 9 a.m. to noon with 9 to 9:30 being reserved for seniors and those considered at-risk. It will be held at 1447 N. Main St. (former K-Mart property). The market will feature a wide range of farm products, baked goods and home/pet/personal care items. Visit www.facebook.com/NorthCantonFarmersMarket for more information.

• Douglas Laubacher will lead a virtual fall-themed activity at noon for the Massillon Museum’s October “Do the Mu!” His online cartooning demonstration with instruction will be posted at www.massillonmuseum.org, facebook.com/MassillonMuseum, and youtube.com/user/MassillonMuseum/videos. The workshop is for all ages and the project can be completed at home with paper and basic drawing implements. For more information, call the Museum at 330-833-4061 or visit massillonmuseum.org.

Oct. 5

• Aultman Hospital presents a free virtual health talk, Elder Law 101, at noon via Zoom. Reservations are required and can be made at www.aultman.org/healthtalks. Presentations are free, open to the public and for educational purposes only and do not in any way constitute professional advice. Learn the difference between having a will or trust versus having an estate plan. Participants will also learn about planning for unexpected health crises and planning to protect life savings from a nursing home spend-down.

• From 6 until 7 p.m., Oct. 7, the Massillon Public Library’s Technology Department will host a live online Zoom class on “Online Privacy 101.” From social media to smartphones, your data is being tracked. In this class find out how you can protect your personal information and take back your privacy. Registration is required by Oct. 5. For more information, call 330-832-9831, ext. 344. To register for this free program for adults, visit www.massillonlibrary.org.

Oct. 6

• The Ohio Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Kent State University is sponsoring a virtual information session for individuals interested in starting a small business or those who are in the early stages of business formation. The session will be from 5 to 7 p.m. and will provide a general overview of issues related to starting a business. There is a $10 fee per person for program materials. Registration and payment of a virtual session must be made online at www.cantonsbdc.org. For additional information, contact the SBDC via email at hbolinge@kent.edu.

Oct. 7

• Beginning at 11 a.m. Oct. 7 and continuing through Dec. 30, the Massillon Public Library’s Children’s Department will host an online program called “Bookmarked Adventures” on its Facebook page. The storyteller will present a fun-filled family adventure video featuring fun facts, stories, and more. If you cannot join us at 11 a.m., patrons can watch the recorded version anytime at www.massillonlibrary.org. The program is free and open to the public and no registration is needed. For more information, call 330-832-9831, ext. 317, or visit the library’s website.

• Aultman Hospital presents a free virtual health talk, Mindfullness, at noon on Zoom. Reservations are required. Sign up at www.aultman.org/healthtalks. Presentations are free, open to the public and for educational purposes only. Discover how the mind-body therapy of mindfulness can help reduce the intensity of pain, boost immunity and lower stress levels, as well as a few short mindfulness techniques.

Oct. 8

Kahoot! Trivia at the Massillon Public Library will be at 4 p.m., via Zoom and the Kahoot! app. The Young Adult Department of the Massillon Public Library will host a trivia session geared toward teens, but anyone is welcome to play. Participants will need to download Zoom and the Kahoot! app, which are both free. The trivia topic is DC Movies. For more information or to register for this program, contact Susan Baker at bakersu@massillonlibrary.org or 330-832-9831, ext. 321.

• Grab and Go bags will be available from 3 to 8 p.m. at the Canal Fulton Library for children K-5 to make Friendship Bracelets. Any extra bags will be available on Friday while supplies last. The library is at 154 Market St. NE. For more information call 330-854-4148 or visit www.canalfultonlibrary.org.

• Gervasi Vineyard and Cleveland Ballet are partnering together to offer the best in ballet with 26 professionally trained dancers from 10 countries. The Magic Flute will be presented at 8 p.m. Oct. 8-10 and at 2 p.m. Oct. 10 in the open-air pavilion on Gervasi’s 55-acre estate. Each ticket includes a house made dessert and Gervasi wine or hot beverage. Tables are available for reservation at https://www.gervasivineyard.com/ballet.