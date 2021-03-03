RTC Fitness offers well rounded approach to health

JACKSON TWP. “You’ve got this” is proudly displayed on the home page of the RTC Fitness Co., which is located in the building of the Stark State Campus that used to house the Fuel Cell Research Center of Stark State.

The center has been occupying the space since the spring of 2019.

RTC Fitness is owned and operated by Allison Sholley, a level two trainer and nutrition coach. Sholley said she decided to open the gym when returning to the area after she graduated with a business degree from the University of Colorado.

“I came home from college and didn’t know what I wanted to do,” Sholley said. “One day my brother asked me to go his gym with him. I was 22 years old at the time 30 pounds overweight, so I went and from that first day I was hooked. I started going to the gym five days a week. But I thought there had to be a better way to go to they gym than spending $125 a month on membership.”

Sholley started her own fitness company in a small building that had a shared bathroom, no air conditioning and had other issues. When the fuel cell research moved out of the building at Stark State, she jumped at the opportunity and moved RTC Fitness into the facility.

“When I started at the gym with my brother, I was depressed and didn’t know what I wanted to do," Sholley said. "The people there pulled me in and made me feel comfortable. That has become our philosophy and culture here at RTC. We want people to feel comfortable and safe here and know that we offer fitness programs designed just for them."

The fitness center is filled with weightlifting and cardio equipment. Members can participate in group training where everyone has their own equipment, own station and can work on their own goals. They can also do personal training with a specially designed plan for them.

Members can work on body composition, physical therapy or attend yoga classes. There is also a kid’s CrossFit program and a 24/7 separate gym that members can use anytime of the day or any day of the week.

“People can also receive help from one of our nutritional coaches whether they are a member of the gym or not. We provide full body training for members’ lives outside of the gym,” Sholley said.

The facility is 7,500 square feet and Sholley is planning to expand to 10,000 square feet in the near future. She is planning to add a sauna, massage therapy, more yoga classes and more HIIT (high intensity interval training) specialty programs.

There are seven trainers that includes Sholley, a yoga instructor, a physical therapist and a couple of people in the administration making a total of 12 people employed at the gym, which has 110 members.

While RTC is located on the campus of Stark State, it is not associated with the college and is open to the general public.

The center is filled with equipment including a Crossfit rig, medicine balls, free weights, stationary bikes and treadmills. Sholley said all the bikes and treadmills are non-electric and instead are powered by human muscle. There is also a Tremont Coffee bar inside that offers coffee, other types of drinks and healthy snacks.

Sholley said that many members gather in the lounge area to socialize before or after a workout. There is also a section where members can leave their children while they complete their workout.

“RTC is a life changing place.” wrote RTC Fitness member Stephanie Irwin. “The support and encouragement from both the coaches and the community is what makes it so special. I’ve been a fitness enthusiast for many years, but never have I found a gym to call home like RTC.”

The center was shut down by the pandemic. During the shutdown, Sholley said she rented almost all of the equipment out to the members to take home. Then she offered Zoom classes several days a week.

“I love what I do. Most days it really doesn’t feel like work so I’m pretty lucky," Sholley said.

For more details, visit www.rtcfitnessohio.com or call 330-329-0103.