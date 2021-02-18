HRM Enterprises expands with Lehman's acquisition

HARTVILLE HRM Enterprises, which includes well known area businesses such as Hartville Hardware, Hartville Kitchen, Hartville Marketplace, Hartvilletool.com and Top Advantage Surfaces, has added another local brand into the mix.

As of Feb. 1, Lehman's hardware store, 4779 Kidron Road, Kidron, is also also under the growing HRM umbrella.

The Miller Family, owners of HRM Enterprises, recently reached an agreement to purchase Lehman’s in Kidron from Galen Lehman. The Miller family looks look forward to working with Galen Lehman and the entire Lehman’s team. They plan to keep the family-owned culture and commitment to benefit customers, team members and the surrounding community.

“We are excited to have Lehman’s under HRM Enterprises,” said Chief Operating Officer Zack Coblentz. “There will be as few changes as possible at Lehman’s and we are striving for a seamless transition for customers and employees.”

"We are ecstatic to add the Lehman’s team and brand to our family," said HRM CEO Gary Sommers, who is the grandson of company founder Howard Miller Sr. "Our company’s values of putting God first, treating customers, suppliers and each other as we would like to be treated and giving back to our community match well with Lehman’s approach. We hope to build on the success and tradition that Galen and his family have established over the years.”

Coblentz, who is also a grandson Miller Sr. added that the Lehman’s brand is very strong in Kidron and the U.S. both online, the catalog and in the store.

"The team members have a strong dedication to serving its customers," Coblentz said. "We are excited to be working with those dedicated team members to continue the strong legacy of Lehman's."

Lehman’s currently employs 100 people and HRM employees 750 people.

HRM Enterprises has a long history of relationships within the communities they operate. The Millers intend to continue the close relationship that the Lehman family has with Northeast Ohio by supporting charitable and service-oriented organizations and encouraging team members to live the organization’s commitment to serve others both inside and outside the business.

“Both companies have common grounds including the families being friends throughout the years. We both offer experiential products. People shop our stores for the experience. Plus, we both have strong online brands,” Coblentz said.

He added that each location will continue to offer its unique product lines. Some products from the Lehman’s store may become available in the Hartville Hardware store.

“The feedback has been highly positive from business leaders, both communities, team members and the vendors also think it is a good fit," Coblentz said. "Both Lehman’s and Hartville Hardware are different shopping experiences. Lehman’s is for those that like shopping in the older structures and aura. There are four sections of the store that predates the Civil War.

“It’s like a way to go back in time. Customers enjoy a simpler way of life using cast iron stoves and even making their own soap. We are excited to be adding the Lehman’s team to HRM. And we are looking forward to serving the Lehman’s customers for many years to come.”

Lehman’s will remain a standalone business in HRM’s family of companies with Galen and Zach Lehman partnering in the day-to-day leadership. Lehman’s will operate using the Lehman’s brand and ongoing commitment to a simpler life. Lehman’s will continue to be a major attraction in Ohio’s Amish Country and will work closely with partners in the hospitality industry.