Apex Skin opens office in Jackson Township

Patricia Faulhaber

Suburbanite correspondent

JACKSON TWP. Apex Skin Dermatology and Skin Surgery Center opened a new location at 4124 Munson St. NW on Dec. 7. The new office held an official ribbon cutting ceremony on Dec. 16.

While Dr. Patrick Killian and Jackie Hollcraft, PA, are at the Jackson Township office, the company has 19 providers across all Apex Dermatology locations throughout Ohio. Dr. Jorge Garcia-Zuazaga founded Apex in 2011.

His vision was to provide quick access to expert dermatology care.

“It’s not uncommon for patients to wait three months or more to see a dermatologist- even if they have skin cancer,” said Marketing Director Ruth Barnum. “Dr. Jorge Garcia-Zuazaga changed that by creating an efficient practice led by board-certified dermatologists that sees patients as quickly as the same day.”

This is the first location in Stark County. There are a total of nine locations in Ohio. Barnum said they selected Jackson Township for an office because of the need in the surrounding community.

“Apex Dermatology offers easy access to expert dermatology care, which is needed in this community," Barnum said. "We are excited to provide a local location so dermatology patients don’t have to travel as much to get quality care. Currently there are no Mohs surgery services in Canton and patients have to travel far to get skin cancer treated. We are excited to bring this service to Canton and surrounding communities."

The practice is known for specializing in medical, surgical and aesthetic dermatology.

Medical includes all general skin care needs. Most common in this category are conditions such as acne, skin checks, along with acute skin issues like rashes and chronic issues such as psoriasis and rosacea.

Surgical dermatology is another area of expertise. Apex has fellowship-trained Mohs skin cancer surgeons. Mohs skin cancer surgery is considered the gold standard for removing skin cancers in the face or neck, and it’s highly effective.

Aesthetic dermatology helps patients love their skin more. Patients typically start with a consult to discuss their goals, and Apex helps develop a skincare regiment, treatment plan and more from there.

Dr. Garcia-Zuazaga, founder of Apex Dermatology, said in a published statement, “We are thrilled to be in Stark County and look forward to servicing this community with same day appointments and expert dermatology care. Come see us in Canton”

“Founder Dr Garcia-Zuazaga proudly served as a U.S. Marine flight surgeon with multiple overseas deployments," Burnam said. "At Apex, we offer the Purple Heart Project, were we provide complimentary laser scar revision to wounded vets. Apex always partners with the local communities for skin screenings as well. Stand by for the one in Canton coming up soon.”

About Apex Skin

Where: 4124 Munson St., Jackson Twp.

Website: http://www.apexskin.com

What: Medical, surgical and aesthetic services available

Who: Founder is Dr. Garcia-Zuazaga; at the Jackson Township site patients will find Dr. Patrick Killian and Jackie Hollcraft, PA