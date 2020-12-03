Local businesses benefit from Small Business Saturday

Patricia Faulhaber

Suburbanite correspondent

JACKSON TWP. Holiday shopping days like Black Friday and Cyber Monday promote the biggest shopping deals of the year. The two days reach millions of shoppers across the country and, in some cases, around the world.

There is one other shopping day held each year since 2010 that reaches to the heart of any city, town or village. Small Business Saturday was first promoted by American Express as a way to encourage shoppers to shop small and support their local community businesses.

A few quick facts tell the success story of Small Business Saturday:

• The day falls on the Saturday after Thanksgiving every year, one day after Black Friday.

• It was started in 2010. In 2011, the Senate passed a resolution supporting the day.

• There were 1,400 participating businesses in 2013 and by 2018, more than 7,500 small business were promoting the day.

• U.S. Consumers shopped and spent close to $19.6 billion on Small Business Saturday in 2019.

Stark County is filled with small businesses who take the opportunity to participate in Small Business Saturday with special promotions and prices and shopping events such as offering free hot chocolate or cookies. Or, they highlight special holiday services they offer consumers.

Ron Hoagland operations manager at Seifert’s Flower Mill, 7360 Wales Ave., Jackson Twp., said the shop generally sees family coming in throughout the Saturday after Thanksgiving picking up grave covers for loved ones who have passed.

“We do a lot of grave covers on this Saturday because there are more family members in town for Thanksgiving and they want to participate in visiting the gravesite and putting the cover in place,” Hoagland said. “Seifert’s also offers Christmas tree decorations and decorating services. We see many people come in over Small Business Saturday to see what is new and what’s the latest in holiday decorations.”

Dorrie Noggle owner of Dorrie’s Booktique in Lake Cable Shopping Center is in her seventh year of owning the local bookstore.

“All of the shops in the shopping center go together to promote and offer specials for Small Business Saturday,” Noggle said. “We rented the sign out front and put messages on social media outlets. My sales are already up by 20 percent for today. I think people realize how important small businesses are and they want to support them and they buy local.”

While Noggle said being in the book and puzzle business is a good business to be in during a pandemic, she appreciates the township trustees offering local businesses the CARES Act grants.

“I have to give a shout out to the Jackson Township Trustees for sharing the CARES Act money with local small businesses. I couldn’t be any prouder to be a part of this township,” Noggle said.

About Small Business Saturday

According to www.americanexpress.com, “Small Business Saturday is a day dedicated to supporting small businesses and communities across the country. Founded by American Express in 2010, this day is celebrated each year on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Since it started in 2010, consumers have reported spending an estimated $120 billion across all 10 Small Business Saturdays combined.”