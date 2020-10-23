Brothers Jack and John Barbera open JB Jewelers in Hartville

Patricia Faulhaber

Suburbanite correspondent

HARTVILLE Brothers Jack and John Barbera opened an online jewelry business in late 2018. Two years later and after successfully selling custom jewelry online, the business has grown to where they decided to open a retail store in Hartville.

The Barbera’s officially opened the JB Jewelers store on Sept. 22 in the Shaker Square plaza, 627 Prospect Ave.

In addition to retail jewelry sales, the brothers offer custom made jewelry along with appraisals, repair services and they also help customers locate those special pieces.

JB Jewelers offers all styles of jewelry including necklaces, rings, pendants and more.

“We offer everything, including sterling silver, platinum, up to 24 karate gold, colored gemstones and a wide range of diamonds," said Jack Barbera. "We are truly a full-service jewelry business. Customers can also call us for private shopping or jewelry consultations.”

Both brothers are certified by the Drouhard National Jewelry School to do custom made jewelry and perform repair work.

John Barbera worked at Signet Jewelers for three years starting in high school and then through his college years.

“Everything fell into place when John got his education and we started the online jewelry sales and now it’s fallen into place again when we decided to expand the online business into a retail shop.” Jack Barbera said.

Jack Barbera said that while the coronavirus pandemic was a factor in whether to open, he said the fact rents are currently lower made the decision easier.

“One of our strengths is that we are able to focus on the custom-made jewelry while offering a retail space for customers," John Barbera said. "We put out a quality product. We’ve had many repeat customers and made many connections through the online business. Our online customers have come from all over the United States."

Locating in Hartville was an easy decision. The brothers grew up in the area and are graduates of Lake High School (Jack Barbera graduated in 2016 and John Barbera in 2018).

“This is a great community and we all support each other. Plus, we are the only jewelry store in the area right now,” John said.

Store hours are 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. Both brothers are available for consultations or private shopping on Sundays and Mondays.

Learn more about JB Jewelers online at https://www.jbjewelersohio.com/. It also can also be found on Facebook and Instagram. The Barberas can be reached at 330-354-0343.