Local trainer offers solutions to workout challenges

Patricia Faulhaber

Suburbanite correspondent

MASSILLON People give many reasons why they don’t work out or exercise. One of the more popular reasons one might hear is that working out just takes too long. Local trainer Theresa Carson has a solution to offer those who think working out takes too much time.

Carson owns and operates ReZist gym, 8003 Hills & Dales Ave., in Massillon. Her workouts are only 30 minutes long and include cardio and resistance training. Carson said people are used to doing one or the other in their workouts.

“Most people select workouts that do cardio or resistance training with weights and bands, the ReZist workout does both and in just 30 minutes,” Carson said. “We use dumbbells, kettle bells and other weights. Plus, we work out with TRX strength bands. It is an intense 30-minute workout that shapes and strengthens. It’s great for people who want to get a lot done in a short amount of time.”

Carson said that the workout consists of doing one minute of working out and then resting for 20 seconds throughout the 30 minutes. She said while there are men who come to the workout, she works with mostly women in the 40 plus age range.

“We also work with people who have sustained an injury from other exercise routines such as running or repetitive use injuries from other types of workouts,” Carson said.

Carson’s journey to ReZist started in her 40s after a divorce. She started working out in a local gym and lost weight but wasn’t achieving the body that she wanted. Carson started researching different workouts and found that it was important to consume protein and build muscles so she began lifting weights.

Carson saw an ad one day for ReZist, a workout program developed by Gino Caccavale, a former police academy drill instructor, corrections officer and a bounty hunter. He has more than 30 years fitness industry experience and was a competitive bodybuilder and physique competitor.

He created the workout “out of the need to safely and effectively attack your cardiovascular system as well as build lean muscle in only 30 minutes.”

Caccavale travels the country teaching and doing certifications. He stops at Carson’s gym once a year to do a workout with Carson’s clients. He once did a workout in the parking lot at Carson’s gym and uses the video on his website.

Carson said the ReZist workout covers the workout needs of men and women of any age and any fitness level.

“Women are known for doing more cardio workouts and not as much weightlifting,” Carson said.

She said the opposite is true for men, they do more weightlifting and less cardio. The ReZist program helps in both cases, it provides the needed cardio and resistance training for women and the weightlifting and cardio for men.

“We are seeing more clients who want to build muscle mass, or work to get off their blood pressure medications or because of osteoporosis. I tell everyone give me 90 days with working out three times a week, and they will see changes,” Carson said.

While the individual programs are developed for any fitness level, but Carson said, “It’s not a walk in the park, it’s 30 minutes of intense workout.”

Carson has 200 members and has been in business for five years, with three years at her current location. She’s had much success with some challenges, none has been as great as having to shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We definitely had to get creative during the shutdown, especially for our 65 and over clients," she said. "When we were allowed to reopen, we created 12-foot boxes using tape on the floor, so everyone stays in their box, the instructor puts the equipment they use in each individual’s area before they get there and then cleans and puts the equipment away afterwards. Everybody is required to wear a mask until we start working out and then again after we complete the workout. Plus, everyone has to use hand sanitizer when they come in the door.”

During the shutdown, Carson’s instructors did Facebook live workouts that clients could work along with the live stream or click on the recorded season if they couldn’t make the live stream times. Carson has also held outdoor workouts in the parking lot where her gym is located.

Along with the Facebook workout session, the instructors who worked from their homes also held socialization type events throughout the time they were shut down. These sessions included things like selfie Saturdays or times when they talked about what they had for lunch.

Some of the instructors did Zoom workouts where everyone could see and communicate with the instructor. Carson said it is important for people working out to get the social aspect into their routines too which helps with accountability.

Carson currently offers 22 classes a week in studio and 12 live streamed for those who are still worried about returning to the gym. She employs seven instructors. While she is still making up for lost revenue during the shutdown, Carson has grown some because of the Facebook group.

“We do have a couple of dozen new clients that we got through using Facebook and who have never been to the studio. Our instructor’s personalities are able to come through on the Facebook sessions and people from all over have been joining in on the exercise,” Carson said.

“I’m trying to hold on until things get back to normal. But now I’m wondering what the new normal will be in the future.”

For more information about ReZist, visit www.canyourezist.com or on Facebook at ReZistOhio. Call 330-904-0718.