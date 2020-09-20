Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen is a passionate human being — but he can be inscrutable, and famously so, when he has his GM face on. He has one smile that can mean anything from "that was mildly amusing" to "I know where you live." He has 30 different non-expressions.

This is not to say the man is a robot. Far from it. There’s a twinkle in his eye more often than not. He is a dedicated family man, a trained classical pianist and a quiet philanthropist, among other things. He likes that his coach rescues dogs and horses and continues to work on Alexander Wennberg. And so on.

It’s just that there are times when his façade is a glacier.

On rare occasions when that glacier cracks, you can almost hear it, maybe just a little bit. It might have happened Friday, when Kekalainen was asked whether he was looking to "shake up the draft floor." The question was half cheeky.

And he answered: "We’ll try to do that. It’s possible."

Did you hear it? It sounded like a little crack to me. Maybe.

The NHL draft will be staged virtually on Oct. 6-7. Everyone on the 5th Line knows the Jackets need an offensive upgrade — preferably, in the form of a second-line center (always difficult to find). Acquiring such a hefty piece often occurs at the draft, when the market is percolating.

The Brandon Saad-Artemi Panarin deal was swung on the first day of the 2017 draft. It was a floor-shaker. What about this year?

"Who knows?" Kekalainen said. "Anything is possible."

You hear it? Maybe a little crack there?

My feeling is Kekalainen wants to do something big — maybe not as big as Ryan Johansen-Seth Jones or Saad-Panarin — but something that’ll grab attention as it fortifies his roster. You can almost hear it in Kekalainen’s voice when he is asked about the Stanley Cup Final, which got underway in the Edmonton bubble Saturday night.

The Blue Jackets were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the eventual Eastern Conference champion, the Tampa Bay Lightning. It was a heavy, five-game series. (It was also a vengeance, with a history dating to the Jackets’ historic sweep last year.)

Of the Lightning, Kekalainen said, "They’ve grown as a team. They’re good in all aspects — good goaltending, Victor Hedman is playing out of his mind, good defense, (forwards are) skilled and fast. They have all the elements.

"We got beat by Tampa, and that’s it. I don’t get any great satisfaction when a team that beats us wins the Cup. No. I don’t. May the best team win."

Kekalainen had more interesting things to say about the newly installed Western Conference champion, the Dallas Stars.

"They maybe lack a little scoring punch up front," he said. "We’re pretty similar teams, but they’re in and we’re not. I don’t think we’re that far away."

The Stars got terrific goaltending from Ben Bishop and, since his injury, they’ve gotten sublime goaltending from Anton Khudobin. Sounds familiar. The Stars have a deep defense with star power in John Klingberg and Miro Heskanen. Sounds familiar. During the regular season, the Stars’ goals-against numbers were among the best in the league, and their goals-for numbers were among the worst. Sounds very familiar.

The Jackets lost four one-goal games in the first round, two in overtime — one in five overtimes — to the now-gritty Lightning. The Jackets looked a lot like the Stars team we’re seeing in the Cup finals, except the Jackets lacked the extra pop they needed to overcome their slighter margin for error.

Although Kekalainen can be tough to read, he seems to be indicating a desire to widen that margin with a fillip to the top six. A critical step in this process is re-signing Pierre-Luc Dubois, among other restricted free agents.

"We’re working on that," Kekalainen said. "The sooner we get these things done, the better opportunity we have to make the team better."

If Dubois’ deal is done before the draft, Kekalainen will have a firmer idea of how much money he has under the salary cap and what other pieces he might bring into play when he shakes up the virtual draft floor. If he shakes up the virtual draft floor. Which he might. Right?

Or, maybe he makes a foray into the unrestricted free agent market, which opens at noon Oct. 9? Or, maybe he sticks with Wennberg?

