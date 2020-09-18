Games at 7 p.m. Friday

Game of the week

Pickerington Central (3-0, 2-0) at Groveport (3-0, 2-0)

Groveport’s 19-14 win over Pickerington Central in Week 4 last year raised a lot of eyebrows, and it also jump-started a long-struggling Cruisers program., The win snapped the Tigers’ 28-game win streak in the series dating to 1990.

Central gained its revenge by beating Groveport 23-7 in a regional final on the way to the Division I state championship.

"Whenever you get a monkey off your back like that and do it against a team of that caliber, it makes the kids realize that they can actually play with anybody," said first-year coach Mitchell Westcamp, a 1999 Groveport grad and a 12-year assistant.

"We’re still riding that wave of confidence a year later. A lot of people wrote us off, but we have 30 seniors back and a lot of returners at key positions. Those kids have a bit of a chip on their shoulder."

Now rivals in the realigned Ohio Capital Conference Buckeye Division, Central has outscored its opposition 121-9, while Groveport’s differential is 99-27.

"How do you beat Pickerington Central?" said Westcamp. "I think the only way to do it is to run right at them and bring the fight to them. If you think about the only teams to beat them the past four or five years, that’s how they’ve done it. Too often, they get up on people and make them go away from what they do."

Best of the rest

Hilliard Davidson (1-2, 0-2) at Dublin Coffman (3-0, 2-0)

This rivalry dates to 1950, when both were one-school communities. And odd things often happen when these teams get together. Davidson, winner of the past two meetings, leads the series 23-14, which includes seven playoff games.

Gahanna (2-1, 2-0) at Westerville Central (2-1, 1-1)

After getting trounced by Reynoldsburg in the opener, Gahanna has put up 91 points in its past two games, with running back Ronald Blackman (519 yards rushing, nine TDs) carrying the load.

Olentangy (3-0, 2-0) at Hilliard Darby (1-2, 1-1)

Olentangy sits alone atop the OCC Cardinal. Darby’s record is a bit misleading. All its games have been decided by seven or fewer points. Darby quarterback Blake Horvath rushed for 296 yards in a loss to Olentangy Berlin last week.

Watterson (1-2, 0-2) at DeSales (3-0, 2-0)

The first meeting in this home-and-home series in Week 1 was a dandy, with DeSales winning 28-22 in overtime. Watterson stills holds a 36-28-1 lead in the Central Catholic League rivalry dating to 1960.

Ready (2-1, 2-1) at Harvest Prep (2-1, 2-1)

Ready walloped Columbus Academy 33-7 last week, just a week after Academy had upset Harvest Prep 20-10. The Silver Knights’ defense has yielded just 20 points. Harvest Prep running back Jaylen Jennings has rushed for a central Ohio-leading 731 yards and nine TDs.

Teays Valley (2-1, 2-0) at Hamilton Township (2-1, 2-1)

Teays Valley needs a win to keep pace with Bloom-Carroll atop the Mid-State League Buckeye Division. After giving Bloom-Carroll all it could handle in a 10-0 opening defeat, Hamilton has racked up 83 points.

Heath (3-0, 3-0) at Johnstown (3-0, 3-0)

Heath’s lights-out defense will try to slow Johnstown’s prolific running game in this Licking County League showdown. Dane Hogue (36 tackles), leads the Bulldogs’ defense, which already has 26 tackles for loss.

Springfield Shawnee (3-0, 3-0) at London (3-0, 3-0)

Shawnee upset London 30-22 in 2019, halting the Red Raiders’ unbeaten season. Both of the Central Buckeye Conference co-leaders (along with Jonathan Alder) have been stingy on defense.

West Liberty-Salem (2-1, 2-1) at West Jefferson (2-1, 2-1)

West Jeff avenged a 42-39 Week 8 defeat last season with a 34-0 shutout of WLS in a Division V regional final. Both Ohio Heartland Conference teams are scoring close to 40 points per game.

