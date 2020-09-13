Half of Baker Mayfield’s biggest passing games and his best career win have come against Baltimore.

CONQUER THE OPENING-DAY JINX

The Browns needn’t worry about inflated expectations for the opener.

They are heavy underdogs at Baltimore, with a new regime hampered by puny preparation time.

More daunting is the Browns 1-19-1 record in expansion-era openers. The win was in 2004 against the ex-Browns, who are in their 25th season since relocating to Baltimore.

Last year’s opener against Tennessee was the worst. Freddie Kitchens never got out of hot water.

The Hue Jackson era began with a 29-10 loss at Philadelphia. The Browns fell behind 27-3 at Pittsburgh in Mike Pettine's debut. Rob Chudzinski said hello with 23-10 home loss to Miami. Pat Shurmur broke in with a 27-17 home loss to Cincinnati.

Eric Mangini led off with a 34-20 home loss to the Vikings, who had just promoted Kevin Stefanski to assistant quarterbacks coach. And so it has gone.

Butch Davis was the king of opening day. His first Browns team lost to Seattle on a last-second, 51-yard field goal. He lost his second opener only because of Dwayne Rudd's infamous helmet throw. He beat Baltimore in ’04.

The Covid-19 landscape has made it rough for Stefanski to install his material. On the other hand, there was no preseason. The Ravens are shot-in-the-dark guessing what the Browns might attempt.

CAN BAKER ROAST BALTIMORE?

He's done it before. Baker Mayfield's biggest passing games in 30 Browns starts have been 397 yards (loss at Houston in 2018), 376 yards (loss at Baltimore in 2018), 342 yards (win at Baltimore in 2019), 342 yards (win over Baltimore in 2018), 327 yards (win over Miami in 2019) and 325 yards (win over the New York Jets in 2019).

Yards aren't everything, but the 342 Mayfield put up at Baltimore last September were part of his best game as a pro. The Browns rolled, 40-25, against a team that went 14-2. In the December rematch, Mayfield advanced the Browns to midfield on his first two series. He drove them to a touchdown and 6-0 lead on the third series. Then Austin Seibert missed the extra point. It was that kind of season.

THEY CAN SEE FOR MYLES

First-round picks don’t make it to second contracts in Cleveland. Jabrill Peppers didn't. Corey Coleman didn't. Danny Shelton and Cam Erving didn't. Neither did Justin Gilbert, Johnny Manziel, Barkevious Mingo, Trent Richardson, Brandon Weeden or Phil Taylor.

Extending Myles Garrett’s contract is two breaths of fresh air. His talent is such that pursuing him was a no-brainer. He seems to like it here.

Two fresh breaths are too few. Garrett hasn't lived up to hopes attending to a No. 1 overall draft pick. He will be in his first game since replacing Dwayne Rudd in the category of "most conspicuous helmet action of the expansion era."

As the Browns built a 40-18 lead at Baltimore last year, Garrett’s presence bothered quarterback Lamar Jackson and factored into four other Browns getting sacks.

Jackson won the rematch. It's worth noting Garrett didn't play.

CAN WOODS BE A TIGER?

The Browns have the same starting D-line that was supposed to be a force last year. It needs to be now, given question marks at linebacker and safety, not to mention cornerback Greedy Williams’ shoulder injury.

New coordinator Joe Woods has many moving parts to mesh against reigning league MVP Jackson.

Woods spent 2019 in San Francisco. The 49ers lost 20-17 at Baltimore on Dec. 1, giving up only 105 passing yards. The game was tied when the Ravens took over on their own 35. Four runs by Jackson were part of a drive to a 49-yard field goal as time expired.

Ohioan Derek Wolfe (Lisbon) and 34-year-old Calais Campbell are new to Baltimore's defensive front. Cornerback Marcus Peters wasn't traded to the Ravens until after the Browns' 2019 win at Baltimore.

A tale of two 2019 LSU teammates comes into play. Rookie Round 1 pick Patrick Queen is Baltimore’s new middle linebacker. Rookie Round 2 pick Grant Delpit is out for the season.

– Steve Doerschuk