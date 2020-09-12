Garaway remained unbeaten after knocking off Inter-Valley Conference foe Indian Valley 34-19 in high school football action Friday at Sugarcreek.

The Pirates improved to 3-0, 2-0, while Indian Valley slipped to 1-2, 0-2.

Garaway opened the scoring with a 17-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Garrett Newsome to JD Young for a 7-0 lead with 44 seconds left in the first quarter, which remained the score when the period ended.

Indian Valley quarterback Mason Love responded with a 21-yard touchdown run, but the kick was wide right. Garaway led the Braves 7-6.

Garaway sophomore Logan Yoder returned the kickoff for a touchdown and a 13-6 Pirates lead with 6:53 left in the half. Yoder broke to the outside, cut back and escaped two tackles before getting a block as he raced the final 25 yards untouched. The extra point was blocked.

After a couple of big runs by Andrix Bowersock, Indian Valley scored on a one-yard run by Cole Lancaster. A successful kick tied the game at 13-13 with 4:18 to go before halftime. That remained the score at the half.

Garaway broke out to a 20-13 lead as Newsome took advantage of an Indian Valley turnover and raced 70 yards for the score with 10:25 to go in the third quarter.

Taking advantage of a solid block by Jarett Wallick, Ethan Miller took the handoff in for a TD with 2:35 left in the third quarter. Garaway led 27-13 at the end of the period.

Bowersock responded with a four-yard touchdown run, but the kick went wide left. The Braves pulled to within 27-19 with 10:49 left in the game.

Newsome countered with a quarterback rollout for an eight-yard touchdown run, followed by a good PAT kick. With 6:07 to go, the Pirates led 34-19.

Garaway stymied the Pirates momentum as a lineman knocked down a pass, which Brady Starner scooped out of the air and ran the ball back before a penalty erased some of the gain with 5:05 remaining.

Less than two minutes later, Indian Valley went for a first down on fourth-and-nine, but Zack Bickford intercepted the ball and returned it about 20 yards.

TUSKY VALLEY 14, CLAYMONT 13

On Senior Night at Tusky Valley, the Trojans pulled out a victory in an IVC battle of previously winless squads. The Trojans are now 1-2, 1-1, while Claymont is 0-3, 0-2.

Tusky Valley struck first with a 2-yard run by quarterback Tanner Phillips and the extra point was good for a 7-0 advantage, which remained the score at the end of one quarter.

Claymont tied the game at 7-7 as Adrian Holmes ran for a two-yard touchdown, and the extra point was good.

Phillips ran for another touchdown, followed by a successful extra point kick, for a 14-7 lead. That remained the score at the end of three quarters.

Phillips helped his cause by making an interception.

Later, Tusky Valley fumbled. That led to Claymont’s Brody Rauch running five yards for a touchdown, but the extra point attempt failed with 5:30 remaining in the contest.

STRASBURG 28, EAST CANTON 6

Host Strasburg made it a memorable night as the Tigers won their first game of the season and wore camouflage jerseys in honor of those who died in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Strasburg is now 1-2 overall and 1-1 in the IVC, while East Canton is 1-2,1-1.

The jerseys were supplied by the Ohio National Guard and only 10 schools in Ohio were selected to wear them. Tigers head coach Curtis Metzger applied to the ONG earlier this year, and team members had to attend training to receive the honor. After the game, the jerseys were collected so that they can be worn by other selected teams.

After a scoreless first quarter, Strasburg led 8-6 at halftime and 16-6 after three quarters.

CENTRAL CATHOLIC 20, NEWCOMERSTOWN 6

Tuscarawas Central Catholic improved to 1-2, 1-1 in the IVC North with a win at Newcomerstown.

The Trojans (1-2, 0-2) led 6-0 after Logan Hursey hit Ryan Miller with a 14-yard scoring pass, but it was all Saints after that.

Drew Lakota and Chase Ciekanski hooked up on a 10-yard scoring pass, Ben Martin ripped off an 81-yard scoring run and Ryan Dick scored on a 2-yard run. Brice Greathouse added two conversion kicks.

Lakota was 7 of 14 passing for 99 yards and the score. Martin had 84 yards rushing on two carries.

Trenton Newkirk led the Trojans runners with 62 yards on 14 carries and Miller added 60 yards on 19 carries.

MALVERN 24, BUCKEYE TRAIL 8

Visiting Malvern improved to 3-0, 2-0 with the win over IVC foe Buckeye Trail (1-2, 1-1).

MANCHESTER 7, FAIRLESS 0

Host Manchester handed Fairless its first loss of the season.

COSHOCTON 49, CROOKSVILLE 21

Visiting Crooksville cut a 20-point deficit to 27-21 late in the third quarter.

That's when host Coshocton responded by scoring the game's final three touchdowns in a 49-21 victory in the Muskingum Valley League Small School Division tilt at Stewart Field.

Korbyn Haley, Braydon Johns and Isaac Shook each accounted for two touchdowns in the win.

Kobe Rust had a 69-yard TD run to start the scoring, putting the Redskins up 7-0 in the first quarter.

The Ceramics (0-3, 0-2) tied it at 7 in the second quarter, but Haley capped the ensuing Coshocton drive with a 10-yard scoring run and a Johns interception led to Haley's 11-yard TD rush, which gave the Redskins a 20-7 halftime lead.

Johns opened the second half, racing 80 yards to the end zone and extending the lead to 27-7.

Crooksville scored twice to pull within 27-21 late in the third, but Shook scored a pair of touchdowns and Johns added another after a Nathan Fauver pick to seal the victory.

JOHN GLENN 37, RIVER VIEW 14

The Muskies (1-2, 1-1) raced out to a 28-6 halftime lead to earn its first victory of the season.

Cal Shrimplin accounted for a touchdown in the first half for the Black Bears (1-2, 0-2).

SALEM 29, CARROLLTON 28

Host Salem knocked Carrollton from the ranks of the unbeaten with a late touchdown and two-point conversion in an Eastern Buckeye Conference battle.

Carrollton took a 28-14 lead with 5:37 left in the game when Luke Warner scored his second rushing touchdown of the night, this time from 10 yards out.

With 3:38 remaining, Salem pulled to within 28-21on a 24-yard pass. The Quakers then recovered an onside-kick, taking over at the 50-yardline.

Salem scored on a four-yard pass and made the two-point try to go ahead 29-28 with 2:32 left in the game.

Carrollton (2-1, 2-1) made a last-ditch try for victory, but a 29-yard field goal attempt was no good.