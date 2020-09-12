Week 3 Top Performers

Billy Levak, Nordonia

Levak completed 24-of-32 passes for 416 yards, six touchdowns – including three to Joel Jones – and no interceptions in a 63-49 win at Wadsworth.

Matt Natale, Walsh Jesuit

Natale threw five touchdown passes – including three to Dom Grguric – in a 56-14 win over visiting Parma Padua.

Darrian Lewis, STVM

Lewis returned the opening kickoff 77 yards for a touchdown, tossed a 38-yard touchdown pass and gained 50 yards on three receptions and 134 yards on four punt returns in a 35-7 win at Louisville.

Jordan Mick, Northwest

Mick completed 18-of-33 passes for two touchdowns and 357 yards, and rushed for two more touchdowns and 73 yards on 15 carries in a 31-7 win over host Triway.

Jacob Paltani, Hudson

Paltani completed 13-of-16 passes for two touchdowns and 199 yards, and ran for one touchdown and 124 yards on 12 carries in a 47-22 win over visiting Barberton.

Michael Bevington, CVCA

Bevington ran for 153 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries, and completed 8-of-12 passes for 176 yards and a touchdown in a 41-12 win over visiting Orrville.

Sal Perrine, Nordonia

Perrine rushed for three touchdowns and 222 yards on 25 carries in a 63-49 win at Wadsworth.

Trevor Van Horn, Green

Van Horn ran for a touchdown and completed 17-of-26 passes for 265 yards and three touchdowns in a 40-20 win over host Westlake.

Joel Jones, Nordonia

Jones caught eight passes for 190 yards and three touchdowns in a 63-49 win at Wadsworth.

Elijah Wesley, Canton McKinley

Wesley ran for two touchdowns and gained 157 yards on 14 carries in a 26-17 victory over host Lake.

Zayne Lehman, Revere

Lehman scored three touchdowns and ran for 132 yards on 22 carries in a 33-0 victory over visiting Cuyahoga Falls.

Kyle Snider, CVCA

Snider ran for 129 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries in a 41-12 win over visiting Orrville.

Trey Martin, Green

Martin caught three touchdown passes and finished with eight receptions for 111 yards in a 40-20 triumph over host Westlake.

Shane Hamm, Archbishop Hoban

Hamm ran for a touchdown and completed 7-of-9 passes for 208 yards and one touchdown in a 31-24 win over Cleveland Benedictine at Euclid.

Victor Dawson, Archbishop Hoban

Dawson totaled 129 rushing yards and a touchdown on 16 carries in a 31-24 win over Cleveland Benedictine at Euclid.

George Linberger, STVM

Linberger rushed for two touchdowns and 125 yards on 17 carries in a 35-7 win at Louisville.

Brandon Foster, Canton McKinley

Foster ran for 158 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries in a 26-17 victory over host Lake.

Drew Lightner, Hudson

Lightner rushed for three touchdowns and 84 yards on 16 carries in a 47-22 win over visiting Barberton.

– Michael Beaven