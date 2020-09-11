Here are six Walk-Off Thoughts after the Indians' 11-1 loss to the Kansas City Royals on Thursday night, which dropped their record to 26-18.

1. The Indians lineup has had issues with consistency all season; it isn't a new concept. The league's best pitching staff has propped that lineup up, putting the Indians in line to easily grab one of the eight spots in the postseason and at least remain in a heated race for the American League Central Division title. But Thursday night's loss to the Royals was the ugliest of the season.

2. Through 44 games, the Indians are 1.5 games out of first place in the Central. The offense has scored zero, one or two runs in 20 of those 44 games. They have lost only three games this season when scoring at least three runs. Entering Friday, which marks the beginning of a key series against the Minnesota Twins, the Indians have been held to one run in their past 18 innings and two runs in their past 24 innings. The search for answers continues, though acting manager Sandy Alomar Jr. has been encouraged that the Indians have managed to withstand any offensive struggles to this point. The key in the last 16 games is to dig out of an offensive rut in time for the postseason.

"Two days ago, we scored six runs. We gave up eight, but we scored six. Then we got shut down the last two days. It’s been like that most of the year," Alomar Jr. said on a Zoom call. "We’re still in a very good spot. We’ve just got to stay positive and keep pushing and keep pushing the envelope until the season is finished. With all of this going, we’re still eight games over. So, we are in a great spot. We just have to stay positive with that. I can’t emphasize anything else."

3. Still, the Indians hadn't had an offensively-light game like Thursday's loss to the Royals. Facing Brady Singer, a 24-year-old rookie who entered the game with a 5.58 ERA, the Indians were held without a hit until they had two outs in the eighth inning. Singer came four outs away from one of the most surprising no-hitters in quite some time. Coincidentally, it was light-hitting catcher Austin Hedges, who the Indians recently acquired from the San Diego Padres, who was able to shoot a single through the right side of the infield in part thanks to a defensive shift. Already behind 11-0, it was as much about the mindset heading to Minnesota than anything.

"Just from the team standpoint, just thinking about the series we've got going into Minnesota is going to be a big series, and if you get no hit, it just kind of kills some of the good vibes and we definitely didn't want to walk out of here with a no-hitter against us," Hedges said on a Zoom call. "I was just trying to have a good at-bat, see some pitches and wait for a mistake, and he gave me one of those."

4. Third baseman Jose Ramirez was kept out of the lineup on Thursday due to Singer, a right-hander being on the mound. Ramirez is dealing with a left thumb/hand issue that bothers him when he hits left-handed. The Indians will continue to take it one day at a time and pick and choose when he'll be in the lineup.

"We’re just trying to find ways, with the better treatment, he can heal faster," Alomar Jr. said. "He felt better [Wednesday]. It was a blessing that it was a left-handed pitcher [Wednesday]. Then when the right-handed pitcher came, we kind of like took him out because we didn’t want him to jam that thumb again. So that will give him the day before yesterday, yesterday and today the day off and hopefully like tomorrow he feels much better."

5. The Indians received good news in that nothing seems to be structurally wrong. It's more a matter of the team needing it all to calm down enough that Ramirez can return to the everyday lineup.

"Everything came out perfect. Just swelling in that particular area and he becomes uncomfortable," Alomar Jr. said. "It’s like the same situation I have with my knees. When they were swelling up, I couldn’t squat down real good. When they drained them, I felt much better. ... We’re just trying to calm down the situation before we go back out there and decide, 'OK you’re ready to go.' He’s gonna let us know. He’s normally a guy that doesn’t want to come out of the lineup, but we have to just take this chance right now and do that."

6. Alomar Jr. continues to act as the team's manager with Terry Francona still recovering from a procedure to address a blood clotting issue. Alomar Jr. has long been highly regarded as a managerial prospect, almost like having the league's best backup quarterback ready to go. Alomar Jr. has wanted to give Francona some space to recover, with the two being able to communicate about any team-related matters when needed. Alomar Jr. has also leaned on the other coaches on the staff and the players, asking about different situations and collecting as much information as possible for decisions in real time. Though, Alomar Jr. has also joked on multiple occasions that he hopes Francona will return "yesterday."

"I have to say, I tell Tito all the time: 'Man, right now, we’re a car going on the highway ... and we’re looking for a gas station. You are the gas station. It’s time to show up.'" Alomar Jr. said. "We miss him. We miss his presence. And in reality, the thing that keeps this team afloat is us going through this whole process, because the culture has developed here. Culture is really carrying us around, and we know how to do things and we respect it a lot, but at the end of the day, we miss the guy. The players miss him. We are like a car going on a highway. As a student, you can only handle the substitute teacher for so long. You have to bring the real teacher [back]. It’s been fun, but I tell him all the time: 'Get your butt back, bro.'"

Ryan Lewis can be reached at rlewis@thebeaconjournal.com. Read more about the Indians at www.beaconjournal.com/indians. Follow him on Twitter at @ByRyanLewis.