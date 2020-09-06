The Blue Jackets have plenty of reasons to feel good about what the pieces they have in place for the 2021 season and beyond. But there is one noticeable, important hole that they know must be addressed.

"Our center ice position has always been talked about," coach John Tortorella said last month, when asked during a season-ending conference call what areas he would like to upgrade this offseason. "You just don’t find center-ice men in the league (via free agency). Everybody’s looking for those guys."

He’s not wrong.

NHL teams usually retain their top centers with long-term contract extensions, and those who do make it to free agency are typically signed quickly to massive deals that don’t always make a lot of financial sense.

That doesn’t change the fact the Jackets need an upgrade in the middle of their second line, which became painfully obvious in postseason series against two center-rich opponents, the Toronto Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning.

The good news for Columbus is that it has developing No. 1 center in Pierre-Luc Dubois and an ideal third-line option in grinder Boone Jenner — but there is a glaring void between them.

Here are three ways that general manager Jarmo Kekalainen can explore to fill the gap:

Free agency

This might be the least likely way, as Tortorella pointed out, but this offseason will be different because of coronavirus pandemic that limited the season to 70 regular-season games.

The NHL’s revenue took a major hit, future revenue is in jeopardy with no clear date on when fans can return to arenas and the league’s salary-cap will remain at $81.5 million for the 2020-21 season. Cap-strapped teams may be looking to shed salary in trades, and free agents might have to settle for shorter-term deals for less money than in recent seasons.

As for this year’s pending free-agent pool, it’s a bleak field for those needing a top-six pivot. Nashville’s Mikael Granlund tops the list at just 30 points this season (17 goals, 13 assists) and there really isn’t a fallback option.

Free agency might be an option to add scoring depth, but the available talent is probably not enough to bring a second-line center to Columbus.

Trade market

Kekalainen will explore the market, but that doesn’t mean a deal should be expected. In fact, "Growing from within," is a term that fans should get comfortable hearing.

"We have some really good young players that have taken a big step into the right direction and they’ll take another one or two in the near future," Kekalainen said, referring to talented rookie forwards Alexandre Texier, Liam Foudy and Emil Bemstrom.

Should the Jackets go the trade route, however, they have a wealth of chips to use — including a stable of NHL defensemen, talented young forwards and a pair of goaltenders in their mid-20s who performed at elite levels this season.

The Edmonton Oilers come to mind as a possible trade partner, needing help in net and on defense, and they have a skilled 27-year-old center, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, who could fill the Jackets’ need.

He only has one year left on a contract with a manageable cap hit of $6 million, though, so it would be a risk without Nugent-Hopkins agreeing to entertain the idea of staying in Columbus long term.

Look within again?

The way Alexander Wennberg ended the season was akin to sinking a birdie putt from 50 feet away to end a terrible round of golf.

The 25-year-old center was one of best players on the ice, for either team, in the Jackets’ season-ending overtime loss in Game 5 against Tampa Bay — and his highlight-reel goal in Game 2 dropped jaws around the league.

Wennberg clearly has the skills and size to be the center the Blue Jackets need, but he hasn’t performed consistently for three consecutive years now — after putting up a tantalizing 59 points in 2016-17 as the Jackets’ top center.

Tortorella was asked if Wennberg’s play against the Lightning was more encouraging or frustrating, and his answer summed it up perfectly.

"Both," he said. "It (ticks) me off and it excites you at the same time. Not even just the last game. Wenny wants to try and get better. He wants to see how he can improve … but it (ticks) me off. Why isn’t it there all the time?"

Another option might be Texier, whom Kekalainen believes can play center, though he has skated mostly at left wing thus far. Shouldering the responsibilities of centering the second line might be a little much at this stage for the 20-year-old.

Stay tuned, because the Jackets’ hunt for another skilled center should make for an interesting offseason.

